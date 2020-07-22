The following are the results of the Strasburg Lions Club Homecoming Tractor Pull held on July 18:

9700 lb. Farm Stock 6 mph and under

First — Ted Kessler, Strasburg

Second — Cole Probst, Montrose

Third — Christian Kessler, Strasburg

5500 lb. Farm Stock 4 mph and under

First — Rick Vonderheide, Stewardson

Second — Jason Herrmann, Shumway

Third — Matthew Soltwedel, Dieterich

6500 lb. Farm Stock 4 mph and under

First — Ted Kessler, Strasburg

Second — Rick Vonderheide, Stewardson

Third — Jason Herrmann, Shumway

8500 lb. Farm Stock 4 mph and under

First — Christian Kessler, Strasburg

Second — Owen Wasson, Shumway

Third — Ted Kessler, Effingham

10,700 lb. Farm Stock 6 mph and under

First — Kevin VanDyke, Louisville

Second — Rich Shumard, Stewardson

Third — Roger Kessler, Stewardson

6500 lb. Stock Pickup

First — Tim Koester, Effingham

Second — Bill Saathoff, Hillsboro

Third — Austin Thoele, Teutopolis

10,000 lb. ISPA (sanctioned)

First — Dennis Cook, Rinard

Second — Mark Montgomery, Gays

Third — Harley Richmond, Oblong

12,500 lb. Farm Blower 8 mph and under

First — Gail Herrmann, Shumway

Second — Bruce Lidy, Dieterich

Third — Jake Herrmann, Shumway

6500 lb. Modified Pickup

First — Adam Pike, Effingham

Second — Harry Roberts, Columbia

Third — Jordan Brown, Clay City

12,000 lb. Farm Stock 6 mph and under

First — Kevin VanDyke, Louisville

Second — Kevin Flood, Dieterich

Third — Gene Warner, Stewardson

12,500 lb. Farm Blower 12 mph and under

First — Clayton Probst, Wheeler

Second — Eric Hoene, Toledo

Third — Eston Bartling, Nashville

7200 lb. Modified Pickup

First — Harry Roberts, Columbia

Second — Adam Pike, Effingham

Third — Phil Mester, Cantrall

12,000 lb. ISPA (Sanctioned)

First — Harley Richmond, Oblong

Second — Logan Manuel, Elsworth

Third — Dennis Cook, Rinard

12,500 lb. Farm Blower 8 mph and over

First — Keith Meinhart, Montrose

Second — Nick Wehr, Jasper, Indiana

Third — Larry Mayhaus, Effingham

8,000 lb. Street Diesel Pickup

First — Eric Loy, Medora

Second — Nick Strack, Hillsboro

Third — John Evans, Harrisburg

14,000 lb. Farm Blower 8 mph and under

First — Bruce Lidy, Dieterich

Second — George Wente, Teutopolis

Third — Craig Probst, Montrose

14,000 lb. Farm Blower 12 mph and under

First — Collin Jansen, Bull Flat

Second  — Steve Zumbahlen, Dieterich

Third — Ray Flood, Jewett

20,000 lb. Semi Truck

First — Jordan Jones and Dalton Storm, Strasburg

Second — Jordan Weidner, Ingraham

14,000 lb. Farm Blower 8 mph and over

First — Keith Meinhart, Montrose

Second — Barry Sanderfur, Calhoun, Kentucky

Third — Mark Buchanan, Herrick

Barnyard Braggin Rights

First — Todd Ohnesorge, Stewardson

Second — Jake Baumgarten, Stewardson

Third — Ted Kessler, Strasburg

Tags

Recommended for you