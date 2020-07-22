The following are the results of the Strasburg Lions Club Homecoming Tractor Pull held on July 18:
9700 lb. Farm Stock 6 mph and under
First — Ted Kessler, Strasburg
Second — Cole Probst, Montrose
Third — Christian Kessler, Strasburg
5500 lb. Farm Stock 4 mph and under
First — Rick Vonderheide, Stewardson
Second — Jason Herrmann, Shumway
Third — Matthew Soltwedel, Dieterich
6500 lb. Farm Stock 4 mph and under
First — Ted Kessler, Strasburg
Second — Rick Vonderheide, Stewardson
Third — Jason Herrmann, Shumway
8500 lb. Farm Stock 4 mph and under
First — Christian Kessler, Strasburg
Second — Owen Wasson, Shumway
Third — Ted Kessler, Effingham
10,700 lb. Farm Stock 6 mph and under
First — Kevin VanDyke, Louisville
Second — Rich Shumard, Stewardson
Third — Roger Kessler, Stewardson
6500 lb. Stock Pickup
First — Tim Koester, Effingham
Second — Bill Saathoff, Hillsboro
Third — Austin Thoele, Teutopolis
10,000 lb. ISPA (sanctioned)
First — Dennis Cook, Rinard
Second — Mark Montgomery, Gays
Third — Harley Richmond, Oblong
12,500 lb. Farm Blower 8 mph and under
First — Gail Herrmann, Shumway
Second — Bruce Lidy, Dieterich
Third — Jake Herrmann, Shumway
6500 lb. Modified Pickup
First — Adam Pike, Effingham
Second — Harry Roberts, Columbia
Third — Jordan Brown, Clay City
12,000 lb. Farm Stock 6 mph and under
First — Kevin VanDyke, Louisville
Second — Kevin Flood, Dieterich
Third — Gene Warner, Stewardson
12,500 lb. Farm Blower 12 mph and under
First — Clayton Probst, Wheeler
Second — Eric Hoene, Toledo
Third — Eston Bartling, Nashville
7200 lb. Modified Pickup
First — Harry Roberts, Columbia
Second — Adam Pike, Effingham
Third — Phil Mester, Cantrall
12,000 lb. ISPA (Sanctioned)
First — Harley Richmond, Oblong
Second — Logan Manuel, Elsworth
Third — Dennis Cook, Rinard
12,500 lb. Farm Blower 8 mph and over
First — Keith Meinhart, Montrose
Second — Nick Wehr, Jasper, Indiana
Third — Larry Mayhaus, Effingham
8,000 lb. Street Diesel Pickup
First — Eric Loy, Medora
Second — Nick Strack, Hillsboro
Third — John Evans, Harrisburg
14,000 lb. Farm Blower 8 mph and under
First — Bruce Lidy, Dieterich
Second — George Wente, Teutopolis
Third — Craig Probst, Montrose
14,000 lb. Farm Blower 12 mph and under
First — Collin Jansen, Bull Flat
Second — Steve Zumbahlen, Dieterich
Third — Ray Flood, Jewett
20,000 lb. Semi Truck
First — Jordan Jones and Dalton Storm, Strasburg
Second — Jordan Weidner, Ingraham
14,000 lb. Farm Blower 8 mph and over
First — Keith Meinhart, Montrose
Second — Barry Sanderfur, Calhoun, Kentucky
Third — Mark Buchanan, Herrick
Barnyard Braggin Rights
First — Todd Ohnesorge, Stewardson
Second — Jake Baumgarten, Stewardson
Third — Ted Kessler, Strasburg
