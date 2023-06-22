Strasburg June gnome winner announced

A gnome has found a new home with the Smith Family in York Acres compliments of the Strasburg Community Action Network.
Jarod and Caralea Smith built their home in January 2016. Jared is Superintendent at ADM Grain in Sullivan and Caralea is Human Resources Generalist at Agri-Fab in Sullivan. They have two sons, Reed, 9, and Grady, 6, who love playing and watching sports, especially baseball and basketball.
Caralea grew up in Strasburg.
"I know what a great small community this is and we're glad that our boys can have that same experience," she said.
While selecting the gnome for the June giveaway, other York Acres residents stopped by to say hello.
"We are very thankful for our great neighbors, who have become our friends," Caralea said.
