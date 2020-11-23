To help brighten this year, residents are asked to decorate their homes for the annual “Light Up Strasburg” Christmas light contest.
This year’s contest will be a “People’s Choice.” Cans to vote for your favorite home(s) will be at Marathon, the village hall and the bank, if the lobby opens. Cast your vote by dropping the owner's name or the address on a slip of paper that will be provided and place it in the can. Voting will take place Dec. 7-17. Winners will be receiving credit on their sewer bill in the amount of $50 for first, $30 for second and $20 for third place.
For further information, contact the village office at 217-644-3007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.