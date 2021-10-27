Strasburg Halloween Celebration winners announced

The Annual Strasburg Halloween Celebration sponsored by Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion was held Oct. 23. Winners of the costume contest were:
Under 3 Years Old
Group 1 — First Place, Laikyn Bauer; Second Place, Renesmee Durbin; Third Place, Jaxon Storm
Group 2 — First Place, Jocelyn Widdersheim; Second Place, Caibrie Pieper; Third Place, Zariah Burry
Storybook & Fairy Tales
First Place, Annalida Durbin; Second Place, Grace Moore; Third Place, Kinsley Haarmann
TV & Movies
Group 1 — First Place, Ivey Smith; Second Place, Hadleigh Faletic; Third Place, Roxy Shelton
Group 2 — First Place, Jenna, Camden, Harper and Paige Layton
Monsters, Ghosts & Witches
Group 1 — First Place, Zach Shelton; Second Place, Wyatt Jones; Third Place, Collier Faletic
Group 2 — First Place, Abby Brown; Second Place, Camden Boyer; Third Place, Charity Haarman
Animals
First Place, Barrett and Breck Beltz; Second Place, Finn Friese; Third Place, Grady Smith
Miscellaneous
Group 1 — First Place, Calix Pieper; Second Place, Reed smith; Third Place, Madilyn Haarman
Group 2 — First Place, Auggie McIlwain; Second Place, Noah Friese; Third Place, Addison Kaufman
Group 3 — First Place, Max Kull; Second Place, Wiley Warden; Third Place, Caroline Kaufman
Adults
First Place, Abby Warden; Second Place, Marlaina Buhrmester; Third Place, Christina and Sylvia
Overall First-Place Grand Prize Winner
Barrett and Breck Beltz
Merchants Drawing Winners
$25 each — Nikita Burry, Jill Layton, Theron Newell
$5 each — Steve Blythe, Linda Price, Keah Hartman, Skylar Vonderheide, Doug Brown, Shyann Schultz, Anna Brown, Abby Brown, Kathy Durbin, Bill Hatten, Tyler Sheehan, Mark Kull, Elizabeth Dust, Brittany Sheehan, Leslie Newell, Linda Newell, Ryan Renner, John Waters, Aubrey Brown (2), Brayson Moore, Kennedy Kull, Morgan Mathis, Carol Salazar, Adeline Brown (2), Abby Brown, Connie Hatton, Twila Faletic, Hadleigh Faletic, Noah Friese, Janet Schultz
One sheet of stamps each — Max Kull, Savannah Burry
$10 each — Sue Pikesh, Charity Haarman, Morgan Mathis, Denver Daniels, Rhoda Kull, Kathleen Agney, Derryl Pikesh
$25 coupon — Grace Moore, Tom Newell
Free haircut each — Cathy Hartman, Bubba Mathis
One–year subscription to Beecher City Journal — Chad Smith
The winner of the 50/50 was Jill Layton.
The members of the Strasburg American Legion Post 289 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 wish to thank all members of the community who donated pies and cakes for the cake walk and who attended and supported both the Legion and the Auxiliary in their annual Halloween celebration. Proceeds from the evening’s event will be used for various programs to assist veterans, children and members of the community.
