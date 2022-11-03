Strasburg Halloween Celebration winners announced

The Annual Strasburg Halloween Celebration sponsored by Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion was held on Oct. 29. Winners of the costume contest were:
Under 3 Years Old
Group 1 — First place, Connor Hanley; second place, Oaklyn Williams; third place, Abigail Friese
Group 2 — First place, Rylee Buhrmester; second place, Jace Baumgarten; third place, Laikyn Bauer
Storybook and Fairy Tales
First place, Emma and Finn Haslett and Isabella Smigiel; second place, Roxy Shelton; third place Addison and Caroline Kaufman
TV and Movies
Group 1 — First place, Collier Faletic; second place, Brody Melton; third place, Finn Friese
Group 2 — First place, Zach and Brooks White; second place, Jacob Duncan; third place, Chloe and Claire Hanley and Grace Moore
Monsters, Ghosts and Witches
Group 1 — First place, Max Kull; second place, Hadleigh Faletic; third place, Kaiden Margenthaler
Superhero
First place, Wren Yoder
Princess
First place, Hadley Anderson
Occupational
Tie for first place, Noah Stewart and Hampton Walden; second place, Pepper
Animals
First place, Auggie and Griffey McIlwain and Hudson Bloemer; second place, Charity Haarmann; third place, Keslee and Aiden Margenthaler
Couple
First place, Brielle Friese and Alli Manhart; second place, Harper Layton and Camden Layton
Group
First place, Mya Friese and Kalia Friese
Miscellaneous
Group 1 — First place, Lucy Duncan; second place, Cyrus Calhoun; third place, Hadleigh Walden
Adults
First place, Karen Kaufman; second place, Debbie Howe; third place, Jason Howe
Overall first-place grand prize winner, Auggie and Griffey McIlwain and Hudson Bloemer
The winners of the merchants drawing were:
- $10 each: Brittany Sheehan, Max Kull, ,Eli Sheehan, Troy Agney, Kathleen Agney, Mark Kull, Aiden Margenthaler, Randy Caldwell, Michelle Hanley, Emmett Kaufman, Leslie Newell, Kennedy Kull, Addison Kaufman, Becca Caldwell, Tom Newell, Chad Haarman, Jill Layton, Hadleigh Walden
- $5 each: Adeline Brown, John Waters, Madilyn Haarman, Anna Brown, Connor Hanley, Brittany Kaufman, Roger Kull, Jerry Bulla, Kinsley Haarman, Grace Moore, Trevon Hanley, Claire Hanley, Fawn Thomas, Caiden Margenthaler, Sharon Bulla, Jerry Bulla, Bre Margenthaler, Allison Walden, Kathy Brown, Kathy Haarman, Kristina Moore, Twila Faletic, Chloe Hanley, Hadleigh Faletic, Rex Foreman, Janet Schultz, Steve Blythe
- $25: Rhonda Kull
- One sheet of stamps each: Harold Hartman, Abby Brown
- $50 coupon: Caroline Kaufman, Hampton Walden
- Free haircut each: Kim Mettendorf: Loren Faletic, Charity Haarman, Sarah Wyckoff
- One-year subscription to Beecher City Journal: Doug Brown
The winner of the 50/50 was Todd Weeden.
The members of the Strasburg American Legion Post 289 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 thank all members of the community who donated pies, cakes for the cake walk, who attended and supported both the Legion and the Auxiliary in their annual Halloween celebration. Proceeds from the evening’s event will be used for various programs to assist the veterans, the children and members of the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.