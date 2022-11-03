Strasburg Halloween Celebration winners announced

Grand prize winners of the Strasburg Halloween Celebration costume contest are Auggie McIlwain as the chicken, Hudson Bloemer as the pig and Griffey McIlwain as the cow. Farmer is Olivia Telgmann.

The Annual Strasburg Halloween Celebration sponsored by Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion was held on Oct. 29. Winners of the costume contest were:

Under 3 Years Old

Group 1 — First place, Connor Hanley; second place, Oaklyn Williams; third place, Abigail Friese

Group 2 — First place, Rylee Buhrmester; second place, Jace Baumgarten; third place, Laikyn Bauer

Storybook and Fairy Tales

First place, Emma and Finn Haslett and Isabella Smigiel; second place, Roxy Shelton; third place Addison and Caroline Kaufman

TV and Movies

Group 1 — First place, Collier Faletic; second place, Brody Melton; third place, Finn Friese

Group 2 — First place, Zach and Brooks White; second place, Jacob Duncan; third place, Chloe and Claire Hanley and Grace Moore

Monsters, Ghosts and Witches

Group 1 — First place, Max Kull; second place, Hadleigh Faletic; third place, Kaiden Margenthaler

Superhero

First place, Wren Yoder

Princess

First place, Hadley Anderson

Occupational

Tie for first place, Noah Stewart and Hampton Walden; second place, Pepper

Animals

First place, Auggie and Griffey McIlwain and Hudson Bloemer; second place, Charity Haarmann; third place, Keslee and Aiden Margenthaler

Couple

First place, Brielle Friese and Alli Manhart; second place, Harper Layton and Camden Layton

Group

First place, Mya Friese and Kalia Friese

Miscellaneous

Group 1 — First place, Lucy Duncan; second place, Cyrus Calhoun; third place, Hadleigh Walden

Adults

First place, Karen Kaufman; second place, Debbie Howe; third place, Jason Howe

Overall first-place grand prize winner, Auggie and Griffey McIlwain and Hudson Bloemer

The winners of the merchants drawing were:

  • $10 each: Brittany Sheehan, Max Kull, ,Eli Sheehan, Troy Agney, Kathleen Agney, Mark Kull, Aiden Margenthaler, Randy Caldwell, Michelle Hanley, Emmett Kaufman, Leslie Newell, Kennedy Kull, Addison Kaufman, Becca Caldwell, Tom Newell, Chad Haarman, Jill Layton, Hadleigh Walden
  • $5 each: Adeline Brown, John Waters, Madilyn Haarman, Anna Brown, Connor Hanley, Brittany Kaufman, Roger Kull, Jerry Bulla, Kinsley Haarman, Grace Moore, Trevon Hanley, Claire Hanley, Fawn Thomas, Caiden Margenthaler, Sharon Bulla, Jerry Bulla, Bre Margenthaler, Allison Walden, Kathy Brown, Kathy Haarman, Kristina Moore, Twila Faletic, Chloe Hanley, Hadleigh Faletic, Rex Foreman, Janet Schultz, Steve Blythe
  • $25: Rhonda Kull
  • One sheet of stamps each: Harold Hartman, Abby Brown
  • $50 coupon: Caroline Kaufman, Hampton Walden
  • Free haircut each: Kim Mettendorf: Loren Faletic, Charity Haarman, Sarah Wyckoff
  • One-year subscription to Beecher City Journal: Doug Brown

The winner of the 50/50 was Todd Weeden.

The members of the Strasburg American Legion Post 289 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 thank all members of the community who donated pies, cakes for the cake walk, who attended and supported both the Legion and the Auxiliary in their annual Halloween celebration. Proceeds from the evening’s event will be used for various programs to assist the veterans, the children and members of the community.

