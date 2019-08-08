The Strasburg Community Foundation has announced this year’s grant recipients.
The following organizations were awarded grants for 2019 projects:
• Strasburg Lions Club, $2,400 for park improvements on the basketball court
• Village of Strasburg, $1,500 for acoustic tile at the Community Center
• Powersport Focus Inc., $1,000 for store canopy
• Strasburg Community Action Network, $750 for concrete pad for car show event.
“We are pleased to be able to award grants worth $5,650 this year,” said Jodie Quast, Foundation Board member. “The Strasburg Foundation Endowment Fund is a wonderful asset that can be used to assist our small community with needed projects,” added Justin Krile, SCAN President.
The Strasburg Community Endowment Fund is a charitable entity to which funds may be donated to support improvements and development to enhance the community of Strasburg. It was created in 2008 as a goal of MAPPING (Management and Planning Programs Involving Nonmetropolitan Groups) the future of community meetings in Strasburg.
The Strasburg Community Endowment Fund is overseen by the Strasburg Community Action Network and grants are awarded annually. Endowment funds are managed by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. Donations to the Strasburg Endowment Fund can be made through its website https://www.enrichingourcommunity.org/ or call 217-342-4988 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.