Strasburg blanket-making group seeking volunteers

The blanket-making group in Strasburg recently completed 3,000 blankets to give to those in need.
They started making blankets for Orphan Grain Train, a mission organization of the Lutheran Church in 2005. Several ladies meet on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the social hall to construct the blankets. The blankets have been sent to Orphan Grain Train in St. Louis and Indiana, where they have been shared with the homeless and those in need in the USA and around the world.
They have also given the blankets to veterans homes in Mt. Vernon, Danville, Springfield and Chicago area; the homeless; fire departments; area nursing homes; Lutheran World Relief; and disaster victims.
They appreciate all who have helped with this project through the years by donating old blankets for the middles, sheets and material to be used in construction. They especially thank those who have helped make the blankets.
Several of the ladies are unable to help now or have passed. The group has lots of material and the need for blankets is great. Help is needed on Thursdays to make more blankets. You don’t have to know how to sew to help. There are even tasks for men. If you are unable to meet with the group, you can cut material squares, tie blankets, or sew material together at home.
The group meets from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays in the social hall at St Paul’s Lutheran Church on the South edge of Strasburg. For more information or to help, call Patsy Lenz at 217-644-2667.
