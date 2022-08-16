American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Aug. 9 meeting. Prayer was given by Chaplain Charlene Telgmann. Those in attendance sang “God Bless America.”
Cinda Held, Linda Oakley, Jill Layton and Sarah Wyckoff gave the following report on Department Convention. Liberty Unit 289 of Strasburg won the following awards: first place to Cinda Held for Marsha’s Athletes’ Best Overall Poppy Report, first place to Cinda Held for Marion’s Balloonatics’ Best Overall PPP Report, first place to Linda Oakley for Deb’s Wild Ones’ Junior Activities Best All-Around Report, first place to Jamie Brown for Best Overall Children & Youth Report, first place to Jill Layton for Teri’s Firecrackers Best VA&R Report, first place to Jill Layton for 1978 Sluggers Best Overall Legislative Report, first place to Jill Layton for the Firehouse Crew National Security Best Overall Report, first place to Sarah Wyckoff for Doris Schultz’ Americanism Best Overall Report, first place to Sarah Wyckoff for Ruby’s Canteen Dancers Education Best Overall Report.
There are 433 units in the Department of Illinois; 1,170 new members for a total of 20,464 members. The 2023 Americanism Essay title will be “Who Are the American Patriots Today.” Jill Layton was installed as Department Historian, and Linda Oakley was installed as Department Sgt-at-Arms.
The Unit agreed to once again decorate the porches of local veterans with fall decorations. Unit members will begin picking up pumpkins and other fall decorations and will paint the pumpkins before the Sept. 13 meeting. The Unit members will meet at the Community Building at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, to decorate the porches.
The Unit was advised that the Shelby County Council was disbanded at the June Shelby County Council meeting in Stewardson.
The Unit set the following dates to make noodles: Sept. 8 at 3 p.m., Sept. 9 starting at 8 a.m., Sept. 10 starting at 9 a.m., Oct. 4 starting at 8:30 a.m. and Oct. 5 starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Unit agreed to take part in the Stewardson-Strasburg Trunk or Treat. Ideas were discussed on what to pass out as treats.
The Unit decided to do the Christmas Tree Fundraiser again. Cinda Held suggested the Unit invite the classrooms at Stewardson-Strasburg to decorate a tree. She will also talk to the art teacher, Ms. Hess, to display students’ art projects. Contact will be made with the local church and school organizations, 4-H, Girls Scouts, etc.
Jill Layton will purchase Blue Star Banners while she is at the National Convention for the families of the four young men who are currently in basic training.
There are coloring books available on the National American Legion Auxiliary website. They will be downloaded and copied to give to local students.
A thank you note was received from Claire Meyer of Tuscola for sponsoring her to attend the 2022 session of the American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State.
Dates to remember: Sept. 13 – Pumpkin Painting, Oct. 1 – District Meeting, Oct. 29 – Halloween Soup Supper, Nov. 12 – Santa Brigade/Pancake Breakfast, Nov. 6 – Toy & Tool Auction (with Bonnie Lawrence, MaRanda McClain and Becca Caldwell working the kitchen), Dec. 4 – Christmas Auction, and Dec. 9 and 10 – Christmas Store.
Following the adjournment of the meeting, Cinda Held installed the following officers: President Sarah Wyckoff, Vice President Becca Caldwell, Secretary and Historian Jill Layton, Treasurer Linda Oakley, Chaplain Charlene Telgmann, and Sgt-at-Arms Bonnie Lawrence.
The Unit and Legion members enjoyed their first Legion/Auxiliary meeting of the year with Taco Tuesday.
