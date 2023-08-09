American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Aug. 8 meeting.
The Unit members judged the applications/essays for the Mary Anderson Post Secondary Scholarships.
Jill Layton reported on the Department Convention held July 13-25. Strasburg Unit 289 had an amazing year as it received the following awards: Department President Janet’s Hugs for Heroes Award for a Unit with 100-plus members; Junior member Oaklie Layton was election at ALA IGS as the Federalist Party Leader; Community Service Best Unit Report (Pat’s Sole Sister’s Plaque); Education Best Unit Report (Ruby’s Canteen Plaque; Hannah Weaver, sponsored by Strasburg Unit 289, received an Education Scholarship; Best Junior District History (Do0t’s Apple Dumpling Plaque) was awarded to Anna Brown; Sarah Wyckoff was the runner-up for the Best District History (Ramona’s Indians Plaque); Best Junior Activities Unit Report (Deb’s Wild Ones Plaque); runner-up for the Best Legislative Unit report (1978 Sluggers Legislative Plaque); Best Song Book; Josh Layton was nominated by Strasburg Unit 289 for Serviceman of the Year; Personal award for the most unique to honor Past Presidents; Edna Mae Unfer Scholarship winner Beth Glanzer, sponsored by Strasburg Unit 289; Nurse’s Scholarship winner Mary Vonderheide, sponsored by Strasburg Unit 289; Best Unit Poppy Report (Marsha’s Athletes Plaque), Poppy Contest Winners sponsored by Strasburg Unit 289 – Class 7, Destiny Jo Weischeidel; Class 8, first place, Estephani Cuatzozon; Class 10, first place, Austin Wittenberg; and Grand Prize winner was Estephani Cuatzozon. Jill Layton was installed on July 15, as Department Second Vice President and Linda Oakley was installed as Department Sgt-at-Arms.
Strasburg Unit 289 will host its first Member Appreciation Breakfast for Legion and Auxiliary members and their spouses on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 8 to 10 a.m. Pancakes, sausage, coffee cake and cinnamon rolls are on the menu.
Linda Oakley reported that for an additional $20, the Unit would be able to pay the members’ dues online through ALAMIS, thereby negating the need to send a check. It would automatically go to National. This is in addition to the $10 for access to the ALAMIS.
Strasburg Unit 289 will be hosting the 19th District Fall Convention on Saturday, Sept. 23. Coffee hour is from 8 to 9 a.m. The Gold Star Mission Riders will be at the Strasburg Community Building from 8:10 to 8:30 as well.
The Unit will once again be decorating the porches for fall.
President Sarah will check on the date for the Stew-Stras Trunk-or-Treat, which the Unit would like to participate in. The Unit will have its Candy Buyback on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Other upcoming dates were shared.
Nov. 4 will be District Caravan. Nov. 5 is the Toy & Tool sale, with Bonnie Lawrence, Becca Caldwell and MaRanda Scott working the kitchen. Dec. 3 Cinda Held, Sarah Wyckoff and Jill Layton work the kitchen. Nov. 11 is the SCAN breakfast. Nov. 12 is the 19th District Quarter Auction in Rantoul (proceeds for Pam Ray). Dec. 15 and 16 is the Unit’s Christmas Store.
The American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State delegates will be invited to the September Unit meeting. The 23-24 Unit officers will be installed by Past 19th District President Cinda Held.
Letters will be sent out in early September inviting participation in the Unit’s Christmas Tree Walk Fundraiser.
Jill Layton, Unit Secretary
