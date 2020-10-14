This year there will be no vendor fair for the Santa Brigade Breakfast. However, Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary didn’t want families to go without the Auxiliary's homemade noodles for their Thanksgiving meal, so they are taking orders for both the skinny and fat noodles at $8 per bag.
To place your order go to the Auxiliary’s Facebook page ALA Strasburg Unit #289 or email Linda Oakley lindao.1950@gmail.com with the number of bags of noodles needed along with your contact information.
Noodles can be picked up at the Strasburg Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.
