American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Aug. 12 meeting. The Unit sang “God Bless America,” and Chaplain Charlene Telgmann led the Unit in prayer.
Two of Strasburg’s 2023 American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State delegates, Anna Tucker and Estaphani Cuatzozon, were present. They spoke about their week at ALA IGS. They enjoyed the speakers, with 2003 Miss America Erika Harold their favorite. Their favorite part of the week was getting to know the other ALA IGS delegates, whom they remain in contact with. Both would go back to ALA IGS if given a chance. They were informed to put their attendance at ALA IGS on all of their scholarship applications as well as on all their job applications.
Membership Chairman Becca Caldwell reported the Unit has 56 paid members out of 122, so 46% in membership. Four new members (three senior members and one junior member) joined at the Aug. 19 Membership Breakfast, which was successful. Four new members turned in their applications.
On Sept. 23, the Unit will host the 19th District Fall Convention. Coffee hour starts at 8 a.m. and the convention starts at 9. At 8:10 a.m., the Gold Star Mission plans to arrive at the Community Building. They will rest and have snacks, along with a presentation. They are raising awareness of fallen heroes and money for scholarships.
The Unit decided to take part in the Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary Trunk-or-Treat.
A letter to businesses and organizations to take part in the Christmas Tree Walk will be sent out in October. Cinda Held will make contact with the art teacher to once again have students’ art projects on display.
It was agreed the pumpkin spice pecans will be ordered from Terri Lynn along with the other nut orders.
Thank you correspondence was read from Rachel Kessler and Alexis Agney for their Mary Anderson scholarships.
Liberty Unit 289 nominated Josh Layton for the Service Member of the Year through the American Legion Auxiliary’s National Security Program. Josh was selected through the Department and submitted to National. At the American Legion Auxiliary National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Josh received the National Service Member of the Year (Marine Reserves) award, presented to him by National President Vickie Koutz.
Also at the National American Legion Auxiliary National Convention, the Unit received first place in the Central Division for its Community Service report and also first place in Central Division for its Junior Activities report. Jill Layton also was presented the National President’s Unit Award of Excellence. There were 714 Auxiliary delegates present. There had been 30 new charters this past year nationwide and 25 rechartered Units.
The meeting adjourned with installation of Unit officers following.
Jill Layton, Unit Secretary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.