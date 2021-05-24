Strasburg Auxiliary places flags for Memorial Day

Ten members of Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 traveled to five area cemeteries on May 21 and placed 213 flags on the graves of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day.
The Auxiliary places the flags a week before Memorial Day to allow early visitors to see the flags on the graves of their loved ones. Eighty-one flags were placed at St. Paul’s Cemetery; 83 flags at Grace Cemetery; 43 at Richland Cemetery; four at Wade Cemetery; and two at Lookout Cemetery.
Auxiliary members assisting with the placement of the flags included Cinda Held, Charlene Telgmann, Skylar Vonderheide, Grace Vonderheide, Linda Oakley, and Junior members Abby, Anna, Aubrey, Adeline Brown and Shae Vonderheide. Also assisting were Reed Smith, Riddick Reed and Ed Held.
