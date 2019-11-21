Strasburg Auxiliary meets, receives awards

American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Nov. 13 meeting.
Those present sang Happy Birthday to the American Legion Auxiliary, whose 100th Anniversary was Nov. 10, and to Bonnie Lawrence and to Holly Giertz.
Roll call was taken with six officers present.
Membership Chairman Bonnie Lawrence reported there were 79 Seniors and 26 Juniors paid for a total of 105. There were 15 unpaid members. The Unit stood at 89% in membership.
Unit members Pam Hutton-Campbell, Linda Oakley and Jerri Hutton attended the Trunk-or-Treat at the Stewardson-Strasburg Grade School Oct. 28. They passed out 165 bags of goodies to the students.
Donations were accepted for the Illiana (Danville) VA. A "thank you" was read from the Stew-Stras PBIS Team for being a part of the Trunk-or-Treat event.
Linda Oakley, Cinda Held, Bonnie Lawrence and Pam Hutton-Campbell were at the Unit’s first Halloween Candy Buy Back. They paid out $20 for 38.5 pounds of candy. On Nov. 6, Linda Oakley mailed the boxes of candy to Iraq. On the same date, the Auxiliary received a Certificate of Award for achieving 97.93% in membership at the District Membership Caravan.
Bonnie Lawrence, MaRanda McClain, Sarah Wuyckoff and Becca Caldwell worked the November Toy & Tool Sale. Jill Layton, Bonnie Lawrence and Evelyn Augenstein will work the Dec. 8 Toy & Tool Sale.
Nov. 18-22 is National Education Week. Pam Hutton-Campbell made "thank you" cards with candy for all the Stew-Stras and Trinity employees.
The Unit members brought many items of school supplies and goodies to be packed up and donated to the teachers.
The Unit Christmas Party will be at the Dec. 10 meeting. Unit members are to bring a $5 gift for the gift exchange and treats. Nineteenth District President Sandy Kirby will be in attendance. MaRanda McClain will be in charge of the game.
Pam Hutton-Campbell took a flyer into her Bank, First National Bank of Waterloo, regarding the Unit collecting items for the Illiana (Danville) VA. The First National Bank of Waterloo adopted the Veterans’ drive as its November community project.
Of the 75 quilts the Auxiliary donated to the VAs across Illinois, they received $4,000 credit from the Hines VA for 40 of the quilts and $700 credit from the Jesse Brown VA for 35 of the quilts.
The Unit’s Christmas Store will be Friday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jerri Hutton, Pam Hutton-Campbell and Bonnie will work on Friday. The hours on Saturday will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with Jill Layton and Pam Hutton-Campbell working. Santa will also be making an appearance that morning.
MaRanda McClain is collecting items for the school’s Hygiene Closet, where donations are being accepted for shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, body wash, deodorant, small bottles of laundry detergent and fabric softener, etc.
At the Oct. 26 Fall Forum at Farmer City, Liberty Unit was presented with the following awards they received at the 2019 National American Legion Auxiliary Convention: Most Outstanding Unit Community Service Program, Most Outstanding Unit National Security Program, and the National Americanism Essay Participation Citation. Jill Layton received the Central Division Best Americanism Essay and the Unit received the highest award of the National President’s Award for Excellence.
After the meeting adjourned, Unit members packed the boxes for the Illiana (Danville) VA and also the boxes that went to the local schools for National Education Week.
