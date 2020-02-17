American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Feb. 11 meeting.
Roll call was taken with four officers present. Those present sang “God Bless America.”
The charter was draped in an emotional ceremony for member Kathryn Hartman, who passed away Jan. 9 at the age of 88. She was a 70-plus-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Kathryn’s family was present for the ceremony.
Membership Chairman Bonnie Lawrence advised the unit had 81 paid senior members, 27 paid junior members, and 13 unpaid members.
Nineteenth District President Sandy Kirby informed the units in the district bulletin of “Blue Ice” lottery tickets. Proceeds from the ticket sales go toward veterans.
Jim Weiss and Rachel Kessler from the Strasburg Leos were present. They are planning a Memorial Day Celebration in Strasburg. Every veteran will receive a free meal, and there will be a 21-gun salute, a speaker, and a wreath placed on the veterans memorial. The community event will have Gold Sponsors ($100), Silver Sponsors ($50) and Bronze Sponsors ($25) in memory or in honor of named veterans. They asked the unit for patriotic decorations.
Other upcoming events were announced.
The Legion’s Birthday and Americanism Essay Dinner will be Sunday, March 15, at 6 p.m.
The 19th District Convention will be March 28 in Clinton. Delegates are Jill Layton, Linda Oakley, Cinda Held and Sarah Wyckoff. Alternates are Bonnie Lawrence, Becca Caldwell, Pam Hutton-Campbell and Jamie Brown.
The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 11, at the Strasburg Park (the Community Building in case of inclement weather). Registration begins at 9:45 a.m., and the hunt begins at 10. The age groups are toddlers, preschool, kindergarten and first grade, and second and third grades.
Patriotic Conference is March 20 in Bloomington.
The 19th District Past President Parley Luncheon will be in April. The unit will put together a “Beachy’s basket” for the fundraiser.
Nineteenth District will host a wine-tasting fundraiser Saturday, April 4, at the Sullivan Legion from 1 to 4 p.m.
The next unit meeting will be March 10. Sarah Wyckoff will provide the March Dessert of the Month. American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State delegates will be selected at the meeting.
The meeting was adjourned with refreshments served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.