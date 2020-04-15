American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 of Strasburg held its April 14 meeting via Zoom conferencing.
President Sarah Wyckoff called the meeting to order.
The Unit members went over the Chairmen Year-End reports, which have been submitted to district, division and department. Wyckoff will be sending the Unit’s Year-End Report by April 20.
Due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, all 19th District events have been canceled. It is the hope of the 19th District to have the Past President Parley Luncheon the same day as the summer district convention.
The Unit’s Constitution and Bylaws have been submitted by Linda Oakley to the department for approval.
The Unit was advised the National American Legion passed a resolution that the current National officers and chairmen will remain for the 2020-2021 year; and the National Convention in August/September has been canceled. The National American Legion Auxiliary followed suit. The Department of Illinois Board was currently voting on whether to follow the National American Legion Auxiliary organization, thereby, the current officers and chairmen would remain the officers and chairmen for 2020-2021.
Strasburg Unit’s Poppy Days will remain May 22 and 23. They will be moved if the shelter in place is extended.
The meeting was adjourned.
