American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the June 8 meeting. Those present sang "Jesus, Savior, Pilot Me." Roll call was taken with six officers present.
Unit members Sarah Wyckoff, Cinda Held, Linda Oakley and Jill Layton attended the 19th District American Legion Auxiliary Summer Convention. The Strasburg Unit received many citations for their Year-End Unit Reports.
Cinda Held and Sarah Wyckoff distributed poppies on Friday, May 28; Sarah Wyckoff and MaRanda McClain distributed poppies on Saturday, May 29; and Linda Oakley on Monday, May 31.
Grace Vonderheide and Alexis Agney are Strasburg Unit 289’s American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State delegates.
The following 2021-2022 Unit Officers were elected: Sarah Wyckoff for President, Becca Caldwell for Vice President, Jill Layton for Secretary, Linda Oakley for Treasurer, Charlene Telgmann for Chaplain, Jill Layton for Historian and Bonnie Lawrence for Sgt-at-Arms.
The Unit and Post will enjoy “Taco Tuesday” for the Aug. 10 meeting.
The Unit made a donation for the Village of Strasburg Park Project Fundraiser.
The meeting was adjourned with refreshments being served.
Jill Layton
Unit Secretary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.