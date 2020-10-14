American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Oct. 13 meeting.
Because Oct. 13 is the birthday of the United States Navy (1775), the Unit members sang "Eternal Father, Strong to Save." Roll call was taken with five officers present.
Membership Chairman Bonnie Lawrence reported there are 25 paid Junior members, 79 paid Senior members (and 10 unpaid) giving the Unit 93.69% in membership.
Cinda Held will be providing November’s Dessert of the Month, and MaRanda will be providing December’s Dessert of the Month. The Unit agreed to continue this again next year. The tickets will be sold at the Christmas Store and offered on the Unit’s Facebook page.
The Unit decided to take noodle orders via the its Facebook page. Noodles for Thanksgiving may be picked up during the Candy Buy Back on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. Noodles for Christmas may be picked up during the Christmas Store on Dec. 12. The Unit members will be making noodles on Oct. 20 and 21.
The Stewardson-Strasburg Grade School Trunk-or-Treat will be Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. Jill Layton, Sarah Wyckoff and Pam Hutton-Campbell will be passing out goodies at their booth. The goodies will be made and bagged during the noodle making on Oct. 20.
The Unit will be practicing safe social distancing at this year’s annual Halloween Soup Supper. Serving will be on Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. It will be a drive-thru/carry-out. Two soups, barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs and Polish sausages will be on the menu. There will also be pie, limited pop and water. No condiments such as pickles and relish and no cakes will be served. There will be individual crackers. A freewill donation will be accepted.
Cinda Held, Linda Oakley and Pam Hutton Campbell will work the Candy Buy Back on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. That is when the District Membership Caravan is scheduled to arrive. If the Unit does not have anyone currently serving overseas in which to receive the candy from the Candy Buy Back, it will be sent to a hospital on an overseas base.
Unit members will bring items at the November Unit meeting for the baskets for the teachers for National Education Week. Pam Hutton-Campbell will once again be making small gifts for the teachers and staff at the schools.
Unit members will bring items for the VA to the December Unit meeting.
Bonnie Lawrence won the door prize.
Dates to Remember:
10/27 Trunk or Treat
10/30 Halloween Soup Supper
11/01 November Christmas Auction Toy & Tool
11/07 District Caravan & Candy Buy Back 10:00 a.m.
12/06 December Christmas Auction Toy & Tool
12/12 Unit’s Christmas Store
The meeting was adjourned, and refreshments were served.
Unit Secretary Jill Layton
