American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 Vice President Becca Caldwell called to order the March 9 meeting.
Lions member Jim Weiss spoke about The Leos’ Memorial Day Celebration, which will be on May 31. Decorating of the streets (lined with flags) and the stage (at Grace Church parking lot) will be on Sunday. All veterans eat free. Those who are not a veteran will pay for their meal. There are sponsorships in memory or in honor of someone if you wish. Bronze is $20, Silver is $30 and Gold is $50.
The Leos would like to install an eternal flame at the Veterans Memorial. Van Stone, a Green Beret Vietnam Veteran, will be the guest speaker at the ceremony. The Auxiliary will be in charge of the wreath, which will be placed on the Veterans Memorial.
All donations/sponsorships should be sent to Jim Weiss, PO Box 343, Strasburg.
The Unit will have a $100 sponsorship – a Gold sponsorship in honor/memory of all current and former Liberty Unit 289 members, and a Gold sponsorship in honor/memory of all current and former Liberty Post 289 members.
Membership Chairman Bonnie Lawrence advised the Unit had 114 paid members with 100.02%. At the 2021 American Legion Family Membership Caravan, Strasburg Unit 289 received two citations – one for reaching 100% or better and one for turning in the highest number of membership cards at the Family Membership Caravan. President Sarah Wyckoff and Membership Chairman Bonnie Lawrence each received a 100% membership pin.
The 19th District Spring Convention was to be held in Clinton. At the last minute, Clinton Unit was unable to host the convention. The 19th District Spring Convention will be hosted by Strasburg Unit instead with the meeting to be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Social Hall. Set-up time will be Friday at 5 p.m. Members should arrive at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. Coffee hour commences at 8:30.
Unit Report Night will be at 6:15, prior to the 7 p.m. April Unit meeting.
The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 3, at the park. Registration is at 9:45 a.m., and the hunt begins at 10. The groups will be: Toddler, Pre-K, Kindergarten and First Grade, and Second and Third Grade.
In other upcoming events, May 28 and 29 will be the Unit’s Poppy Days. The Halloween Soup Supper is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23. The Christmas Store/Cookie Walk will be December 10 and 11.
The Department Junior Conference will be held in various divisions. The 4th Division will be held in Strasburg on May 1. The lunch will consist of pizza, salad and dessert. There will be a talent show. The theme is '50s-'60s.
