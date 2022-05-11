American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the May 10 Unit meeting.
It was reported 61 children were registered for Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 in Strasburg.
The Unit made poppy plates during the meeting, which they will sell for $5 each. People will purchase a plate and write their names on the plate. The plates will be displayed at the community center, bank, and post office.
The Unit will be distributing poppies on Friday, May 27, at 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, May 28, cans will be placed around town.
Linda Oakley made “Home of a Veteran” and “Home of a Veteran’s Caregiver,” which will be distributed during the Memorial Day ceremony.
The Unit will decorate for the Leos’ Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. The program begins at 11. Cinda Held, as Strasburg Mayor, will bring greetings. Sarah Wyckoff and Jill Layton will lay the wreath.
To honor those who served on Memorial Day, flags will be placed at five cemeteries on Saturday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m.
It was noted Strasburg Unit will sponsor two ALA IGS delegates if the department has any girls who do not have a sponsoring Unit.
The 19th District Summer Convention will be Saturday, June 4, in Rantoul. Delegates will be Jill Layton, Linda Oakley, Cinda Held, Sarah Wyckoff and Charlene Telgmann. Alternates will be Jamie Brown, Bonnie Lawrence, and Becca Caldwell.
Delegates to the Department Convention in July will be Linda Oakley, Jill Layton, Cinda Held, Sarah Wyckoff and Charlene Telgmann.
The 2021-2022 slate of Unit Officers will remain the same for 2022-2023.
The Shelby County Council meeting will be in Stewardson on June 27. The vote on whether to disband the Shelby County Council will be held that evening.
The August Post/Auxiliary meeting will once again be Taco Tuesday.
Unit Chaplain presented Unit President Wyckoff with a Book of Prayers from the 2021-2022 year.
Bonnie Lawrence won the April door prize, and Becca Caldwell won the May door prize.
