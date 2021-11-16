American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 Vice President Becca Caldwell called to order the Nov. 9 meeting. Prayer was given by Unit Chaplain Charlene Telgmann.
Membership Co-Chairman Becca Caldwell went over the membership report. Only one more member was needed for 100%.
The Unit Charter was draped in a ceremony for Unit member Pam Hutton Campbell, who passed away Sept. 30. Pam’s husband, Kyle, was present for the ceremony and presented the Unit with a memorial. Pam will be greatly missed by the Unit, her community and her family.
The Annual Halloween Soup Supper was held on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Unit had a profit of over $1,100. There were lots of pies and cakes.
Becca Caldwell, MaRanda McClain and Kristina Moore worked the Nov. 7 Toy & Tool Sale. Jill Layton, Charlene Telgmann, Cinda Held and possibly Sarah Wyckoff will work the December Toy & Tool Sale.
Cinda Held, Sarah Wyckoff and Jill Layton had a table for the Auxiliary at the PBIS Trunk or Treat; 224 treats were made and only 16 were left. Cards were handed out to each child/parent with information for the Candy Buy Back.
The Unit’s Candy Buy Back was Nov. 6; 105 pounds of candy were collected by Unit member Linda Oakley. The candy will be boxed and sent to deployed military in South Korea, Syria and Japan.
The Department Education program awards $1,000 scholarships every year. Last year only 11 scholarships were awarded. The Strasburg Unit is trying to raise a full $1,000 for the Department Education scholarships.
It was noted the Unit will need to have another noodle-making day after the Santa Brigade and prior to the December Cookie Walk.
The Cookie/Candy Walk will be Friday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will also be on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon. The cookies will be set up on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.
In addition to nut sales, the Strasburg Unit will have a Showcase of Trees. Individuals and/or organizations will decorate a tree the week of Dec. 6. People will vote on their favorite tree during the Cookie/Candy Walk. If a business or organization receives the most monetary votes, they will receive a catered lunch. If an individual wins, they will receive a gift card. All proceeds will go toward the American Legion Auxiliary Department Education Fund for scholarships.
The Unit will make a $150 donation to the PTSA Angel Tree Project, which was also added to the 2021-2022 budget.
On Nov. 30 at 4 p.m., Unit members will meet at the Community Building to box up the items collected from the VA drive. The Christmas bags will also be assembled. There are 30 bags going to the Decatur Outpatient Clinic and 60 bags going to the Mattoon Outpatient Clinic.
The next Unit meeting will be Dec. 14. There will be a $5-$10 gift exchange. Members are to bring snacks. 19th District President Dot Lawyer will be a guest. There will be no January meeting.
Bonnie Lawrence won the door prize. The meeting was adjourned and refreshments enjoyed.
— Jill Layton, Unit Secretary
