The Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary is again conducting its annual Veterans Needs Collection for Illiana VA Facility (Danville) during the month of November.

Only new clothing is currently being accepted at the VA facilities. Listed below are items needed.

Personal

3-1 Body Wash

2-1 Body Wash

Vaseline

Body Powder

Foot Powder

Body Lotion

Baby Lotion

Baby Powder

Body Spray

After Shave (with no alcohol content)

Alcohol-Free Mouthwash

Toothbrushes

Denture Brushes

Snacks (crackers, cookies, chips, candy, jello, pudding, raisins, nuts, chocolate candy bars, and anything in sugar-free form)

Craft Room

Canvas to paint (any sizes)

Paints

Model glue

Military helicopter models

Thin markers

Any type of leather kits

Anything to paint

Wood craft kits to put together

Paracord

Clothing

Jeans (variety of sizes starting with waist 32 up to 44 and length 30 to 36)

Tennis shoes (Velcro or tie) Sizes range from 9 1/2-12

Sweatshirts and sweat pants all sizes (not many small but M to 2X

T-Shirts – M-2X

Thermal pants and shirts

Donations can be left at the Strasburg Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays when village office is open.

Tags

Recommended for you