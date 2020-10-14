The Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary is again conducting its annual Veterans Needs Collection for Illiana VA Facility (Danville) during the month of November.
Only new clothing is currently being accepted at the VA facilities. Listed below are items needed.
Personal
3-1 Body Wash
2-1 Body Wash
Vaseline
Body Powder
Foot Powder
Body Lotion
Baby Lotion
Baby Powder
Body Spray
After Shave (with no alcohol content)
Alcohol-Free Mouthwash
Toothbrushes
Denture Brushes
Snacks (crackers, cookies, chips, candy, jello, pudding, raisins, nuts, chocolate candy bars, and anything in sugar-free form)
Craft Room
Canvas to paint (any sizes)
Paints
Model glue
Military helicopter models
Thin markers
Any type of leather kits
Anything to paint
Wood craft kits to put together
Paracord
Clothing
Jeans (variety of sizes starting with waist 32 up to 44 and length 30 to 36)
Tennis shoes (Velcro or tie) Sizes range from 9 1/2-12
Sweatshirts and sweat pants all sizes (not many small but M to 2X
T-Shirts – M-2X
Thermal pants and shirts
Donations can be left at the Strasburg Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays when village office is open.
