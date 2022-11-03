The Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary will again be collecting items for Illiana VA (Danville). Community members may take items to the Village Office on Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.
Items needed this year include
Toiletries — Shaving cream (not gel), stick deodorant, razors, combs, body powder; ChapStick, baby oil.
Travel size — Shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, deodorant, powder
Activities — Models (cars, tanks, airplanes, ships), model paint, model glue, canvases 8-by-10 inches and bigger, acrylic paint, craft kits (wood, jewelry, needlepoint, cards, soaps), latch hook, colored pencils, large-print puzzle books, adult coloring books,
Miscellaneous — Enfamil AR cans, shoes, new jeans (all sizes), belts, hats, coats, sweats
Do not need at this time — Greeting cards, used clothes, playing cards, bar soap.
Items for Christmas bags for homebound veterans — Toothbrushes, regular-size toothpaste, large-print puzzle books, towel–hand towel–washcloth set of all three, individual chips, hard candy, candy bars, crackers, snack cakes, cookies.
