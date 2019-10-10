The Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary will again be collecting items for Illiana VA (Danville) through Veterans Day. Community members may take items to the Strasburg Village Office on a Monday, Wednesday or Thursday.
Items needed this year include:
Urgent — gallon, quart and sandwich baggies, body wash, lotion, cases of bottled water, toilet paper and paper towels, dish soap
Other items needed — shampoo and conditioner (2 in 1), hairbrushes (new), deodorant (solid), denture adhesive cream (not adhesive tabs) denture cleanser, mouthwash (alcohol free), body wash, body powder, baby oil, Vaseline, toothbrush caps, tennis shoes (Velcro no laces) size 9-12 including 1/2 sizes, lip balm, after shave, individual hand sanitizer individual Kleenex, big packages of cookies, sugar-free candy, sugar-free cookies, bite-size candy bars, full size Hersey chocolate bars (no nuts) gas cards (prefer Casey's), coffee (regular or decaf), new clothes - jeans size 34 and up and long-sleeved shirts,
Not needed at this time are toothpaste, deodorant spray and puzzle books
Veterans cannot use used clothes, hand soap, large hand sanitizer, denture rushes, denture adhesive tabs, denture cups, paper tablets, stationary kits, envelopes, pencils, greeting cards, gift bags, medicated anything, medical supplies, cassette tapes (music or book - can use CD only), no VHS tapes, only DVD.
