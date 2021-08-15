American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Aug. 10 meeting.
Roll call was taken with six officers present.
The charter was draped in a moving ceremony in memory of Jerri J. Hutton, who passed away on July 26.
Lexi Agney was one of Strasburg’s 2021 American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State delegates. She was in Hope City and was a Nationalist. She said she was blessed that Strasburg chose her to be a delegate and thanked the Unit.
Linda Oakley, Cinda Held, Sarah Wyckoff and Jill Layton attended the 19th District Convention in June in Neoga and advised the Unit won many awards. They also attended the Department Convention in July in Springfield. Strasburg Auxiliary won many awards as well in the State. A complete report on both conventions will be given in September.
The annual Halloween Soup Supper will be Oct. 23. The November Toy & Tool sale will be Nov. 7, and the December one will be Dec. 5. The 19th District Fall Convention will be at Waynesville on Sept. 18.
The Christmas Cookie Walk will be Dec. 10 and 11. Santa will not be there on Dec. 11 but will be in Strasburg Dec. 18. The Unit had many ideas for the Christmas Cookie walk.
The Unit will be donating $250 to the Laikyn Bauer family.
Department President Patti Williamson is honoring caregivers this year.
The Unit received $688 from Hines VA for their afghans and toiletries donated.
The Gold Star 500 Mission is a five-day, 500-mile journey traveling through Illinois meant to preserve the legacy and honor of the 300 service members from Illinois who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Proceeds from this ride and other Gold Star Mission-sponsored events are used to fund scholarships in the name of our fallen heroes, thus preserving their legacy forever. The riders will be traveling from Effingham to Taylorville and Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 25. They will be stopping at the Strasburg Community Building at approximately 8:10 a.m. The community is invited to attend to welcome them and hear about the program.
Cinda Held installed the 2021-2022 Unit officers: President Sarah Wyckoff, Vice President Becca Caldwell, Secretary and Historian Jill Layton, Treasurer Linda Oakley, and Chaplain Charlene Telgmann.
The meeting adjourned and “Taco Tuesday” was enjoyed with the Auxiliary and Post members together.
Jill Layton, Unit Secretary
