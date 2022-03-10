American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the March 8 meeting. Those in attendance sang "God Bless America." Roll call was taken, with all officers present.
Membership Chairman Becca Caldwell reported the Unit had one more member, which will be turned in at the 19th District Spring Convention. Strasburg delegates to the convention are Cinda Held, Linda Oakley, Jill Layton, Jamie Brown, Charlene Telgmann and Sarah Wyckoff.
The Unit will order 600 poppies and make poppy plates with poppies glued surrounding the outside circle of a paper plate. Each will be sold for $5 with people’s names in the middle of the plates. The plates will then be displayed. The poppy posters are due in to the Department the third Friday in April.
The $500 Mary Anderson Scholarship for high school students and the $500 Mary Anderson Scholarship for non-traditional students are due to Cinda Held by April 25.
Report Night will be April 12 at 6 p.m. followed by the Unit meeting at 7.
The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. with registration at 9:45. Jamie Brown is in charge of the hunt.
Other upcoming events
Patriotic Conference at Champaign, March 18
Poppy Days, May 27 and 28
Strasburg Garage Sales, May 28
Memorial Day Service, May 30
Flag Burning Ceremony, June 14
