American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Sept. 8 meeting.
In attendance were Bonnie Lawrence, Holly Giertz, Skylar and Shae Vonderheide, Jamie Brown, Pam Hutton-Campbell, Linda Oakley, Becca Caldwell, Cinda Held, Sarah Wyckoff, Jill Layton through Zoom, and guest Cody Bushue.
Bushue presented the Unit with a flag flown over Camp Taji, Iraq, in appreciation of the Unit’s care packages sent to Cody and his comrades while he was deployed with the National Guard.
Cinda Held will be putting Strasburg’s veterans on the Unit’s Facebook page.
Membership Chairman Bonnie Lawrence reported the Unit has 23 paid juniors and 90 paid seniors for 79%.
Sarah Wyckoff will provide October’s dessert and Cinda Held will provide November’s dessert for the Dessert of the Month.
Wyckoff circulated the Department Book of Reports for the 2019-2020 year.
The 19th District Fall Convention will be on Sept. 19 at Cerro Gordo. Those attending from the Unit will be Jill Layton, Cinda Held, Linda Oakley and Sarah Wyckoff.
Due to the pandemic, the annual Halloween Soup Supper will be conducted differently this year.
It will be Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. and will be a carryout (drive-thru), with limited seating on the inside. Tentatively, the Unit will hold a 50/50 drawing. There will be no merchants’ drawing. Pat Wallace will be calling for pies and cakes. Some pies will be cut and available for the meal. Other pies will be used for people to purchase along with the cakes.
The second annual Candy Buyback will be Saturday, Nov. 7, at a time to be determined.
Bonnie Lawrence, MaRanda McClai and Cinda Held will work the Nov. 1 auction. Sarah Wyckoff, Jill Layton and Becca Caldwell will work the December auction.
The annual Christmas Cookie Walk will be Dec. 11 and 12, with a special visitor in attendance for the children on the 12th.
The Unit will once again hold its VA drive in November. A list will be distributed following the District convention.
Members should bring items to the October meeting for the classroom baskets for National Education Week.
The meeting was adjourned, and refreshments were served.
