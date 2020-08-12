American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Aug. 11 meeting (with social distancing precautions taken).
Those in attendance sang "God Bless America". Karen Anderson donated $1,000 for next year’s Mary Anderson Memorial Unit Scholarships.
The Unit received $346.08 in poppy donations during the June 6 community rummage sales. There will be fall community rummage sales on Sept. 26 and it was suggested that donations be collected for poppies on that date as well. Unit member Cinda Held donated her June 6 rummage sale proceeds to the Unit.
The charter was draped in a lovely ceremony for Strasburg Unit’s Charter member Marjorie Green who passed away on June 6.
President Wyckoff advised that Ellie Wittenberg won third place on the District level for the Americanism Essay contest.
Held provided an ice cream dessert for the August dessert of the month. Becca Caldwell will provide the September dessert, and Sarah Wyckoff will provide the October dessert.
President Wyckoff advised the Unit’s ALA IGS delegates were notified this year’s session of ALA IGS was canceled. Unit reports were sent in for the April due date to District and Department.
Five applications were received for the Mary Anderson Memorial Scholarship for returning-to-school students. Jack Burton was awarded the $500 returning-to-school scholarship. Rachel Kessler had received the $500 Mary Anderson Memorial Scholarship for graduating high school seniors.
Wyckoff also advised that Wyatt Smith was awarded the Department Mildred Knoles Scholarship, and Todd Layton was awarded the Edna Mae Unfer PPP scholarship.
Due to the COVID-19 cancellations and changes in the Auxiliary year, there were no District or Department awards. 19th District President Sandy Kirby was collecting from the Units their “Wonder Women.” The Units may select as many “Wonder Women” as they want and should send to Kirby the details of pictures of the “Wonder Women.” which will be displayed on the 19th District’s FB page.
Becca Caldwell provided the Unit with Jeremy Hartman’s address where he is currently stationed in Afghanistan. The Unit will be sending boxes to him.
The 19th District Fall Board meeting will be conducted via Zoom on Sept. 2. The 19th District Fall Convention will be on Sept. 19 at Cerro Gordo.
One hundred dollars was donated to the Hygiene Closet.
Much discussion was held on the Post and Unit’s Annual Halloween Soup Supper due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lots of ideas will be discussed further at the September Unit meeting.
Held won the door prize.
