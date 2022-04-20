American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the April 12 Unit meeting.
Special guest Thomas Davis, President of the Stewardson-Strasburg High School Leos, thanked the Auxiliary for its assistance, support and decorations for the 2021 Memorial Service. He asked if the Auxiliary would provide the decorations and wreath again this year. The Auxiliary agreed. Stage setup will be at 9 a.m. on May 30. The Memorial Service will commence at 11 a.m.
Prior to the Unit meeting, members worked on the year-end reports.
Cinda Held, Linda Oakley and Jill Layton gave a report on the Patriotic Conference. Oakley, Held, Charlene Telgmann, Jamie Brown, Layton and Sarah Wyckoff attended the 19th District Spring Convention in Homer on March 12.
Held will meet with Stewardson-Strasburg junior girls regarding American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State.
The 19th District Junior meeting will be on Sunday, April 24, at Strasburg. Registration will be at 1:30 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 2. Unit members are asked to bring glue guns for the craft and cookies for refreshments.
Oakley moved the Unit endorse Wyckoff for 2022-23 District Historian. Motion was seconded and carried. Wyckoff moved the Unit endorse Oakley for 2022-23 District Treasurer. Motion was seconded and carried.
The Unit will make poppy window cards that say “Proud Home of a Veteran” and “Proud Home of a Veteran Caregiver” and distribute them during the Memorial Day service. Poppy Days will be Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28. The flags will be placed at the cemeteries at 12:30 p.m. on May 21.
The Unit will put together poppies around the outside of paper plates, which Charlene Telgmann will donate. They will be sold for $5 for people to write their names on. The plates will be displayed in the windows of the Community Center, as well as at the Strasburg Post Office.
It was reported Liberty Unit 289 will send $1,000 to the department office for a full $1,000 scholarship.
On Tuesday, June 14, the Strasburg Post and Windsor Post will gather for a flag burning ceremony. The Unit will invite the Windsor and Strasburg Legionnaires, as well as the Windsor Unit, for an appreciation dinner for the Legionnaires.
A thank-you letter for the $50 donation was read from the Stewardson-Strasburg PBIS team.
The poppy posters were judged. Prizes of $20 for first, $10 for second and third places will be awarded. The winners are:
Fifth grade — First, Ben Hille; second, Olivia Vonderheide; third, Carson Renner
Seventh grade — First, Shae Conder; second, Clair Von Behrens; third, Brooke Schumaker
10th grade — First, Anna Albert; second, Ella Kinkelaar; third, Hayden Welch
11th grade — First, Haley Rogers; second, Hunter Bridges
Special needs — First, Destiny Joweischel
The meeting adjourned and refreshments were shared.
