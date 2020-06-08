The Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary is taking applications for the Mary Anderson Memorial Scholarship for Post-Secondary Students.
This is a $500 scholarship for a student who has graduated from high school prior to 2020 and who will attend a community college, four-year college, or technical institute. The scholarship will be paid in one installment of $500 on Oct. 1.
Applications for the scholarship must be accompanied by proof of admission and attendance in a post-secondary school. Due to COVID-19, the submission date for application has been extended to July 31.
Applications can be picked up at Strasburg Village Office on Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays or can be emailed to applicants. Contact Cinda Held at sportmama_98@yahoo.com to receive an application.
