Liberty Unit 289 of the American Legion Auxiliary in Strasburg has chosen Grace Vonderheide and Alexis Agney to attend the 2021 Session of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Illini Girls State.
Grace is the daughter of Stephen and Diana Vonderheide of Stewardson and Alexis is the daughter of Troy and Kathleen Agney of Strasburg.
The American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State is a weeklong program dedicated to providing training for young women in city, county and state government. They are placed into a two-party system and will run for office, campaign, vote, and write legislation pertinent to American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State, as well as the state and nation.
The 2021 session will be a virtual session using Zoom and Google Classroom platforms. Seniors who were unable to attend last year’s canceled session were also eligible. The session will run from Monday, June 21, to Friday, June 25. For more information visit the Illini Girls State website and a sample virtual schedule at https://www.alaigs.org/index.html.
