Liberty Unit 289 of the American Legion Auxiliary in Strasburg has chosen Annabelle Tucker and Oaklie Layton to attend the 82nd Session of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Illini Girls State.
Annabelle, a student at Stewardson-Strasburg High School, is the daughter of Uraminda Tucker of Mode. Oaklie, a student at Mattoon High School and a member of Strasburg ALA Unit, is the daughter of Todd Layton of Toledo and Aubrey Layton of Mattoon.
ALA Illini Girls State is a simulation patterned after the State of Illinois. Approximately 200 girls from various communities throughout the State of Illinois who have just completed their Junior year in high school will attend ALA Illini Girls State held on the campus of Eastern Illinois University June 18-24.
This program focuses on teaching young women about the state governmental process and encourages them to become strong participants, builds teamwork and networking, and introduces them to different roles they can play in the process. Speakers range from a local judge to a disabled veteran and state elected officials.
