American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the April 13 meeting. Those in attendance sang the "Battle Hymn of the Republic."
Roll call was taken with five officers present. The minutes of the March 9 meeting were read and approved.
It was announced the Department Junior Conference will be held in three separate Divisions with Liberty Unit 289 of Strasburg hosting one on May 1. The theme will be '50s-'60s.
Cinda Held will be in contact with junior high school girls who expressed interest in attending this year’s session of American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State. This year’s session will be virtual, and the cost has been reduced to $50.
Liberty Unit received seven applications for the two $500 Mary Anderson Memorial Scholarships, four applications for the two $500 Gladys Nippe scholarships and many applications for the Department scholarships. Liberty Unit was in the process of judging the applications for the Unit scholarships.
Poppy poster winners were all from Trinity. They are for seventh grade, Madison Beitz; sixth grade, Elizabeth Hampton; and fifth grade, Camdon Debolt. Their winning posters were sent to Department for judging.
There were 89 children at the April 3 Easter Egg Hunt — 23 toddlers, 29 preschoolers, 26 K-first graders, and 11 second and third graders. Twelve stuffed animals were donated by Dr. Will and Kathy Eckstein.
Nineteenth District Children & Youth Chairman Marcia Roberts has asked for $5 gift cards for end-of-the-year gifts at the Children’s Home in Rantoul. Liberty Unit will send $100 to Chairman Roberts for 20 gift cards.
Motion was made by Linda Oakley, seconded and “Amened” by Cinda Held the Unit purchase $10 worth of 19th District Raffle Tickets for the new Auxiliary Preamble. Motion carried.
The 19th District Past Presidents’ Parley Luncheon will be Sunday, April 25, at Deland. Those attending will be Jill Layton, Charlene Telgmann, Cinda Held, Linda Oakley and possibly Sarah Wyckoff.
Prior to the meeting, Unit Year-End Reports were worked on by Unit members.
The Unit members will bring bunting and decorations at the May meeting for the Memorial Day Celebration sponsored by The LEOs.
The Unit Poppy Days are scheduled for May 28 and 29.
The Unit voted to pay Brittany Hanley for paint on the Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary blacktop for a filled-in “Rocket” picture and a “Simple Race” picture and to have Hanley give a quote on repainting the United States picture that is currently there.
Linda Oakley was endorsed for 19th District Treasurer for 2021-2022. Sarah Wyckoff was endorsed for 19th District Historian for 2021-2022. Jill Layton was endorsed for Fourth Division President for 2021-2022.
The next meeting will be May 12 at 7 p.m.
