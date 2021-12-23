American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Dec. 14 meeting.
Treasurer Linda Oakley gave a breakdown of the expenses and donations with regard to the 2021 Christmas bags. Donations included Jerri Hutton-Campbell memorials, Kyle Campbell, Shelbyville Unit 81, Mattoon VFW, Dwight Lading, Windsor Unit, Wayne Wirth and Gary Fortkamp, as well as 90 throws donated by Barb Olivier. Each bag cost $18.56 and there were 90 bags.
Grace Vonderheide reported on her week at the 2021 virtual American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State. Grace was in Kindness City, and her favorite part of the week was the elections. Grace thanked the Unit for sponsoring her and said she would love to go back to ALA IGS as a staff member.
Nineteenth District American Legion Auxiliary President Dot Lawyer was present and brought greetings on behalf of the 19th District. She acknowledged Strasburg was a 100% Unit. She reminded the members of the January winter caravan, the March 12 19th District Spring Convention in Homer, the March 18 Patriotic Conference in Champaign, and the April 3 19th District Past President Parley luncheon.
It was noted Cinda Held, Sarah Wyckoff, Charlene Telgmann and Jill Layton worked the kitchen at the Dec. 5 Toy & Tool Sale. The Christmas Store/Cookie Walk was on Dec. 9 and 10. Linda Oakley and Cinda Held worked on the Dec. 9 and Sarah Wyckoff, Bonnie Lawrence and Jill Layton worked on the Dec. 10. There were four trees in the first annual Tree Walk: Edwards Crafts, Lions Club, Liberty Unit 289 and Garett Moffett Country Financial. It was suggested to send out the information much earlier next year and to also send it to the 4-H groups. All proceeds go toward an education scholarship. The winner of the tree contest will receive a prize.
The VA items collected by the community were boxed up and delivered to the Illiana VA in Danville. There were 33 boxes of items.
It was reported Oakley and Membership Chairman Becca Caldwell were confirmed to gain access to ALAMIS – the National Membership Database.
Held distributed to the schools information on the American Legion/American Legion Auxiliary Americanism Essay contest. She will also be taking information to the schools about the American Legion/American Legion Auxiliary poppy poster contest.
MaRanda McClain won the door prize. There is no Unit meeting in January.
The meeting was adjourned. The Post and Unit together enjoyed Christmas refreshments.
— Jill Layton, Unit Secretary
