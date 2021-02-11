American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Feb. 9 meeting.
Roll call was taken with seven officers present.
Membership Chairman Bonnie Lawrence reported Strasburg had 113 paid members, having achieved 100%.
It was announced the 19th District Spring Convention will be March 13 at Clinton. Delegates are Linda Oakley, Jill Layton, Cinda Held, Sarah Wyckoff. Alternates are Holly Giertz, Bonnie Lawrence, Charlene Telgmann, Becca Caldwell and Jamie Brown.
Americanism Chairman Cinda Held reported the Americanism essays were being judged. They were in the junior/senior class. There will be no Americanism/Legion Birthday dinner this year.
Held provided to the school the Poppy Poster Contest Rules.
The Unit will award two high school senior scholarships of $500 each and one $500 post-secondary education scholarship. The Unit also will offer its yearly $50 Unit Scholarship. The Unit will offer two $500 ag-related scholarships as well. The high school guidance counselor asked the scholarship applications be due by April 9.
Year-End Report Night will be at 6:15 p.m. on meeting night, April 13. The reports are due to District officer/chairmen April 20.
The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 3.
A thank-you was received from the VA Homebound Veterans, who received the Christmas bags packed and delivered in December.
The Unit welcomed new member Charlene Telgmann.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, March 9.
Unit Secretary
Jill Layton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.