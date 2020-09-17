Effingham County Case Manager is available Monday through Thursday, 9 to 1 p.m., at Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third, Suite 2 to assist those filing for stimulus payments or needing other social services.
There are millions of people who are eligible to receive their Economic Impact Payment under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, who haven’t claimed it yet. These individuals have until Oct. 15 to claim their stimulus payment this year.
The IRS also urges certain federal benefit recipients, who have not yet received the $500 supplemental payment for their children, to use the IRS.gov Non-Filers tool before the Sept. 30 deadline.
Those eligible to provide this information include people with qualifying children who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits and Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019.
Effingham County Case Managers are also available at locations throughout Effingham County. Find their outreach schedule at effinghamlibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Master-List1.pdf.
To contact the Effingham County Case Manager, email effcocasemanager@gmail.com or call 224-209-6638.
The Effingham County Case Manager is a temporary position funded by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation through the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois.
