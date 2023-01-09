Deer Donations
Hunters still have time to donate to the Illinois Deer Donation Program, as the 2022-23 hunting season comes to an end on Jan. 15. If you’re a shotgun or muzzleloader hunter in Clay, Coles, Crawford, Effingham or Shelby counties and still have an extra tag to fill, take advantage of the late-winter season Jan. 13-15.
Hunters do not pay the processing fee for donated deer taken to the six partnering meat processors.
Partnering meat processors include:
• Morgan's Meat Market on 1401 Dewitt Ave. in Mattoon.
• Moweaqua Packing Plant on 601 N Main St. in Moweaqua.
• Blair's Slaughtering & Processing Inc. on 2472 Vandalia Rd. in Louisville.
• Salt & Strings Butchery on 133 N. Church St. in Louisville.
• Hartrich Meats on 326 W. Embarras St. in Sainte Marie.
• Howe Custom Deer Processing on 271 N. 2150 East Rd. in Mode.
“We have had great success with this program thus far,” said Michelle Fombelle, SNAP-Ed Extension educator. “We are thankful for those hunters who have donated and are able to feed thousands of families.”
The ground venison is shared with food pantries in 12 east-central Illinois counties: Clay, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt and Shelby counties. Along with the meat, guests receive recipes and cooking resources from Illinois Extension to help prepare venison at home.
Illinois Deer Donation Program is funded in part by the Health Equity Achieved Together Project, a multi-disciplinary collaboration with University of Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education.
For more information on University of Illinois Extension Nutrition, contact Michelle Fombelle at mfombell@illinois.edu. Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in program and employment. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in programming, contact the program coordinator. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your needs.
