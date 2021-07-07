An essay the Stewardson American Legion Auxiliary submitted was named a winner in a contest at the Department level.
The winner was Emma Sayers, daughter of Ashley and Kristy Sayers of rural Stewardson. Sayers was in Class II (freshman and sophomore).
The title of the essay this year was "How to Promote Old-Fashioned Patriotism While Recognizing Where We Have Fallen Short."
She won first at the local level, first at District, first at Division and fourth at Department.
