Congratulations to the Stewardson-Strasburg PBIS Winners for the month of September! We are proud of your hard work and all of your positive behaviors. Keep up the good job!

6th graders: Lauren Longwell, Ross McCormick, Tyler Vonderheide, Austin Verdeyen.

7th graders: Grace Carroll, Emma Garrett, Tyzon Rentfro.

8th graders: Greyson Foreman, Skylar Dandurand, Bethany McCoy.

9th graders: Tabi Eblen.

10th graders: Craig Greuel, Hannah Weaver.

11th graders: Natalie Hayes, Megan Nichols, Grace Rincker, Alexis Smith.

12th graders: Kirtis Stodden.

