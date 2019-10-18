Congratulations to the Stewardson-Strasburg PBIS Winners for the month of September! We are proud of your hard work and all of your positive behaviors. Keep up the good job!
6th graders: Lauren Longwell, Ross McCormick, Tyler Vonderheide, Austin Verdeyen.
7th graders: Grace Carroll, Emma Garrett, Tyzon Rentfro.
8th graders: Greyson Foreman, Skylar Dandurand, Bethany McCoy.
9th graders: Tabi Eblen.
10th graders: Craig Greuel, Hannah Weaver.
11th graders: Natalie Hayes, Megan Nichols, Grace Rincker, Alexis Smith.
12th graders: Kirtis Stodden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.