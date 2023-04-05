Claire McCormick, daughter of Heath and Autumn McCormick, was named the February High School Student of the Month.
She is in the eleventh grade. Her teachers nominated her because she is a hard worker, responsible, kind, and is always willing to volunteer her time. Recently, she devoted several hours to the school play and put in a lot of work behind the scenes.
She participates in band, Drumline, Business Club, Drama Club, Scholar Bowl and NHS. Outside of school she is active in choir and LYF. Her favorite subject is Band. She enjoys learning new skills and practicing her flute.
In her free time, she likes to read, write, play her flute, paddle board, and hang out with friends. In the future, she would like to go to a college with a good English program and hopes to have the opportunity for an internship. She would like to one day have a job with a publishing firm or for literary agents.
Her favorite school experience has been cleaning out the Drama Club closet with Garrett, Halle and Brenna.
Weston Spannagel, son of Josh and Beth Spannagel, was named the February Junior High Student of the Month.
He is in the sixth grade. His teachers nominated him because he is always positive, kind and helpful.
He plays basketball and travel baseball. His favorite subject is Math because it is easy for him.
In his free time, he likes to play baseball, basketball, video games and spend time with his family. In the future, he hopes to go to college at SIU or Illinois State. He also hopes to be a professional baseball or basketball player.
His favorite experience in school has been going on a field trip to Silver Dollar Skating.
