Craig Greuel, son of Doug and Brigit Greuel, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg High School Student of the Month for December.
He is a sophomore. He participates in History Club, Scholar Bowl and in his community he is active in Boy Scouts. Through Boy Scouts, he has had different opportunities that have helped him gain valuable life skills.
His willingness to be involved has proven his strong social skills and abilities to balance academics and extracurricular activities.
Craig was nominated by his teachers because he demonstrates good citizenship at school and within his community. He is respectful at all times toward his teachers and peers. He would help anyone.
Right now his favorite class is Construction. He likes to build and 3-D print things.
In his free time, he enjoys watching his favorite shows on television. In the future, he wants to go to college, get a good job and become financially stable.
Kylee Dandurand, daughter of Josh and Katie Dandurand, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg Junior High School Student of the Month for December.
She is a sixth grader and enjoys playing sports, especially volleyball.
Her favorite subject is reading. She likes to read books and spend time with her family and friends in her free time.
In the future, she hopes to get a good job and to have a family.
Her teachers nominated her because she is a hard worker, gets her homework done every day, and she is friendly. She smiles and has a positive attitude toward her teachers and peers. Her overall character and academic success make her stand out.
