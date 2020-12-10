Claire McCormick, the daughter of Heath and Autumn McCormick of Shumway, was named the High School Student of the Month for November.
She is a freshman. Claire’s teachers nominated her because she is a diligent worker, participates in class discussions, and is responsible. She is also respectful to students and staff.
Claire’s favorite subject in school is English, because she enjoys writing and reading. She plans to go to college and earn a degree in Critical Reading and Editing. She hopes to freelance and work for a publishing company.
New to high school, she has already gotten involved in several activities, including Student Council, Drama Club, LEO Club and Band. Outside of school she participates in Lutheran Youth Fellowship, she is a Sunday School Assistant and she has served on the Teen Advisory Board for the Effingham Public Library.
In her free time, she enjoys reading, painting, paddleboarding and volunteering.
Kendra Hayes, the daughter of Kenny and Sara Hayes of Stewardson, was named the Junior High Student of the Month for November.
She is in the sixth grade. Kendra was nominated by her teachers because she always has a positive attitude, is kind to all of her peers and is a hard worker. She is also a leader among her peers.
Her favorite subject is math, because she is good at it and her teacher is "awesome." In the future, she would like to be a veterinarian, raise a family, live in the country and have lots of animals. Last, she hopes to be able to go on lots of family vacations.
Kendra is also a student athlete. She enjoys softball, basketball, volleyball and travel softball with Mattoon Pride. In her free time, she likes to play outside with her animals and go kayaking and hiking with her family. Most of all she likes to spend time with her family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.