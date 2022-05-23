Adrianne Porter, the daughter of Eric and Cassandra Porter of Stewardson, was named the April Junior High School Student of the Month. Adrianne is a seventh grader.
Her teachers nominated her because she is a very responsible, hard-working student. She is eager to participate in class. She is always willing to help her teacher or fellow classmates anyway she can. She has great spirit and is a joy to have in class. Her activities at school include softball, volleyball and track. Her favorite subject in school is reading. She enjoys the teacher and loves to read.
In her free time, she likes to go swimming, go out on her boat, spend time with her friends and family.
In the future, she plans to graduate from high school, go to college, have a family, and live on a farm.
Maddie Rincker, the daughter of Doug and Marla Rincker of Strasburg, was named the April High School Student of the Month. She is a junior.
Her teachers nominated her because she is an exceptional student. She is hard working, active in her school clubs/sports, and always has a smile on her face. Maddie participates in NHS, FCA, FFA, Spanish Club, LEO Club, Drama Club, WYSE Club, Business Club, Student Council, Pep Club, volleyball, cheerleading, youth group, and works at Pinky’s on Lake Sara. She has also taken on the leadership roles of Junior Class President and Spanish Club President. Her favorite subject is Ag Mechanics. She enjoys doing hands-on projects. She likes the challenge of working on things like welding and electricity, things that she has never done before.
In her free time, she likes to spend time with her family and friends, going out on the lake, and getting ice cream.
In the future, she wants to attend Lake Land College then transfer to a university. Maddie wants to have a good job, get married, and have a happy life.
