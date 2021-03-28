Kiefer Reel, son of Rich and Keri Reel of Strasburg, was named the High School Student of the Month for February.
The senior was nominated by his teachers because he is kind, thinks of others and has an all-around good attitude. He is active in extracurricular activities and has shown leadership among his peers.
This year Kiefer was chosen to be part of the Shelby County CEO Program. Through this class, he has demonstrated that he can set and reach goals, problem solve, meet strict deadlines, and work well with others. He participates in Scholar Bowl, Drama Club, Band, Drumline, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, WYSE Club and Game Club. Kiefer’s favorite subject is Calculus, because he loves math.
In the future, he plans to attend Lake Land College, major in Computer Science, get a fantastic job and live a fun life.
In his free time, he enjoys playing video games with friends, playing the piano, and hanging out with friends.
Grace Carroll, the daughter of Jim and Stacy Carroll of Stewardson, was named the Junior High Student of the Month for February.
Grace was nominated by her teachers because she is kind to others, caring and a motivated student.
Her extracurricular activities include Loyalty Club, Volleyball, Youth Group, and she helps with the preschool kids at her church. Her favorite subject is reading because they get to read on library days and sometimes watch movies of books they have read.
In the future, she hopes to be a veterinarian, zoologist or interior designer. She would like to get married and have two to three kids. She also hopes to own a Highland cow someday.
In her free time, she likes to spend time and go on vacation with her family. She likes to hang out with her friends, watch Marvel movies with her dad and play with her dog, Wrigley.
