Taylor Dasenbrock, the daughter of Scott and Misty Dasenbrock of Strasburg, was named the March Stewardson-Strasburg High School Student of the Month. She is a junior.
Her teachers nominated her because she is kind to her peers and always has a positive attitude. Every day Taylor works hard, is reliable, and gets things done. She isn't afraid to stand up for what she thinks is right and do what is right. Her positivity encourages her peers to do the same at school. She participates in Business Club, Drama Club, WYSE Club, Tech Club, Pep Club and outside of school she works at Buening Implement.
In school, her favorite subject is Accounting because she thinks it is simple and enjoys it.
In her free time, she likes to read, swim and hang out with her friends and boyfriend.
In the future, she wants to go to college and have a dream career. She also wants to get married and have two kids.
Katie Linder, the daughter of Gene Linder and Heather Nickles of Stewardson, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg March Junior High School Student of the Month. She is in eighth grade.
Her teachers nominated her because she is kind, respectful, and puts others first. She is also a hard worker and does well in school. She participates in volleyball.
Her favorite class this year has been Tech because she likes hands-on activities and building things.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and pets, drawing or painting, and playing volleyball.
In the future, she wants to go to college and become a counselor or therapist.
