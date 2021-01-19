Megan Nichols, daughter of Mike and Madonna Nichols of Mode, was named the High School Student of the Month for December.
She is a senior. Megan was nominated by her teachers because she is a dependable, responsible, honest and caring. She isn’t afraid to give it her all and strives to do her best at all times. Her willingness to be involved in extracurricular activities, balance schoolwork and maintain a part-time job demonstrates her strong work ethic. Her teachers see her work hard and give back to her school community on a weekly basis.
She is the President of the Business Club and Leo Club. She is the Secretary of the Student Council and Class of 2021 Secretary. She has also contributed and is active in Pep Club, FCA, WYSE Club, Varsity Girls Basketball and FBLA.
Outside of school, she has a job and she participates in her church youth group.
In the future, she plans to attend Lake Land College and major in Business and Marketing. She plans to get a job in business, get married, have children and live a great life surrounded by those she loves.
Her favorite subject is Consumer Economics because she finds the class beneficial to her future. She is glad as a senior in high school she can start some of the steps that are encouraged in this class to help her be a responsible adult.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, friends, boyfriend and his family. She also enjoys landscaping, mowing, cleaning houses and helping others. Megan also stated being a light for others, reading her Bible and spreading the Word of God are also very important to her.
Ellie Wittenberg, daughter of Barry and Courtney Wittenberg of Strasburg, was named the Junior High Student of the Month for December.
She is in the eighth grade. Her teachers nominated her because is a consistent, hard worker and expects the most of herself even when not being pushed. She is very self-motivated. She is also friendly to everyone and willing to work with and help everyone. She encourages others and is a leader among her peers. She brings others up.
She participates in basketball, softball, volleyball, track and is the President of Loyalty Club.
Outside of school, she participates in club volleyball and basketball and attends religion classes.
In the future, she wants to go to college, play a sport in college and major in business, communications or the medical field. She also hopes to get married, have three children and have two dogs.
In school, her favorite subject is math because her teacher, Mrs. Manhart, makes math fun, easy to learn, and she enjoys getting to do things on the board.
In Ellie’s free time, she likes to watch “Grey’s Anatomy,” bake, hang out with friends, go on runs, practice sports, play board games with family and play with her dog, Bailey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.