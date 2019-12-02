Hannah Hayes, daughter of Kenny and Sara Hayes, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg High School Student of the Month for October.
She is a junior. She has participated in a variety of different clubs that have allowed her to demonstrate leadership in a variety of ways. She is active in National Honor Society, Student Council, Leo Club, Business Club, WYSE Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and plays three varsity sports. She has played volleyball, softball and basketball. In all of these activities, she has demonstrated leadership, hard work and dedication. Her willingness to be involved has proven her strong social skills and abilities to balance academics and extracurricular activities.
Outside of school, she participates in her local youth group.
Hannah was nominated by her teachers because she is a dependable, responsible, honest and caring young lady. She isn’t afraid to give it her all and she strives to do her best at all times.
Her favorite subject is chemistry because it involves math and she loves the lab work. After high school, she hopes to attend Maryville University or the University of Evansville and study to become a physical therapist. In Hannah’s free time, she enjoys camping and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys reading.
Morgan Mathis, daughter of Kevin and Lori Mathis, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg Junior High Student of the Month for October.
She is in the eighth grade. Her teachers nominated her because she is kind, a hard worker and respectful. Morgan also demonstrates leadership qualities at school. She does what is right and leads other peers to do the same.
She currently participates in basketball and volleyball. As a student/athlete, she strives to always do her best. Right now her favorite subject is science. She stated that science is her favorite because “her teacher is nice and explains things very well.”
After high school, she wants to go to college and get a college degree. In her free time, she likes to spend time with her dogs, play basketball and watch YouTube. Outside of school she is also busy with catechism/confirmation classes.
