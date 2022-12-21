Jillian Porter, the daughter of Eric and Cassandra Porter, was named the November Junior High Student of the Month.
She is in the eighth grade. Her teachers nominated her because she is a good leader, kind to others and does well when working with others in the classroom. She does an excellent job on all assignments, especially on presentations and group work. She is involved in softball, volleyball, scholar bowl, track manager and New Hope Church. Math is her favorite subject. She enjoys the challenge of the subject and really likes her teacher, Mrs. Manhart.
In her free time, she enjoys playing with her dogs, sports practice, boating, water skiing, tubing, swimming, hanging out with friends, beating James, her older brother, in ping pong and playing games with Addie, her twin sister.
In the future, she wants to carry on her family tradition and attend ISU, get an MSN and BSN, and maybe be a nurse practitioner.
So far, she has two favorite experiences in school. The first being the last day of school when they get to spend the whole day outside and the second being when her softball team went to state last year.
Annabelle Tucker, the daughter of Mindy Tucker and Corey Musson, was named the November High School Student of the Month.
She is in the 11th grade. She was nominated by her teachers for her hard work ethic, exceeding expectations, leadership and follow through. She participates in Yearbook, Book Club, Spanish Club and Business Club. Her favorite subject is Art class because it is a place where she can be in her creative zone.
In her free time, she does a lot of babysitting and enjoys reading.
In the future, she plans to go to college, become a traveling nurse and settle down and have a family.
Her favorite experience in school so far has been experiencing Mrs. Long’s Speech class this semester.
