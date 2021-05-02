Stewardson-Strasburg March Students of the Month

Abbie Kelly, the daughter of Duane and Angela Kelly of Strasburg, was named the High School Student of the Month for March.
She is a sophomore. Abbie was nominated by her teachers because she is kind to others, thinks of others first, is a hard worker, and always has an upbeat attitude.
She is involved in many activities in and outside of school. In school, she is actively involved in Leo Club, Business Club, WYSE Club, Spanish Club, Pep Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, FFA, and is part of the Cheer and Dance Teams. Outside of school, she is the vice president of the Strasburg Tailtwisters 4-H Club, a member of the Illinois Beef Association, Illinois Jr. Angus Association and the National Jr. Angus Association.
Her future plans are to attend Lake Land College and major in the Agriculture Transfer program. She then hopes to transfer to a four-year university to further her education.
Abbie’s favorite subject this year is Ag Science with Mrs. Barker. She loves to learn about animals and plants coming from an agriculture background. She thinks it is awesome to learn more about everything agriculture related.
In her free time, she likes to be at the farm taking care of the show heifers and all the other animals. She also likes hanging out with her dogs, Crocket and Diesel. Last, she values her time with her friends and family. That is important to her as well.
Aiden Sayers, the son of Ashley and Kristy Sayers of Stewardson, was named the Junior High Student of the Month for March.
He is in the seventh grade. His teachers nominated him because he always has a good attitude, treats others the way that he wants to be treated, always holds himself to high standards, and has a strong work ethic.
Aiden plays basketball and baseball and is a strong athlete. In the future, he hopes to go to school for Sports Marketing. Right now his favorite subject is math. He likes to work with numbers.
In his free time, he likes to play basketball, baseball, hang out with Trey and Graci, and listen to music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.