Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its third quarter honor roll.

Freshmen

High Honors: Grace Carroll, Rowyn Foreman

Honors: Hunter Braden, Benjamin Bridges, Alaira Friese, Samantha Hayes, Dominick Hensley, Collin Hewing, Brenna Musson, James Porter, Ellie Wittenberg

Honorable Mention: Hayden Bowers, Dennon Stremming, Blayzz Verdeyen, Katelyn VonBehrens

Sophomores

High Honors: Isabelle Gratz, Ella Kinkelaar, Morgan Mathis, Halle Moomaw, Evan Petzing, Clayton Rahn, Jasmine Shafer, Briar Smith, Henry Vonderheide

Honors: Anna Albert, Colten Bridges, Estephani Cuatzozon, Skylar Dandurand, Marisa Daniels, Greyson Foreman, Nathaniel Gracey, Garrett Hoene, Claire McCormick, Serinity Schultz, Gabrielle Vonderheide

Honorable Mention: Connor Manhart, Annabelle Tucker

Juniors

High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Dane Durbin, Amber Goen, Amparo Martinez, Madilyn Rincker, Jack Stremming

Honors: Carter Chaney, Thomas Davis, Abbie Kelly, Samantha Porter, Tanner Price, Serenity Weeden, Tyler Wetherell

Honorable Mention: Jacob Kellum, Austin Wittenberg, Jordan Wittenberg

Seniors

High Honors: Broderick Beals, Isabella Braden, Beau Dasenbrock, Craig Greuel, Natalie Hayes, Louis Heine, Brianna Hewing, Lance Lankow, Kassidy Smith, RaeAnn Smith, Kendall Sparr, Samuel Vonderheide, Gavan Wernsing

Honors: Alexis Agney, Garret Figgins, Jacob Gracey, Colin Kinkelaar, Reagan McCormick, Graci Ogle, Hannah Weaver

Honorable Mention: Peyton Dandurand, Raleigh Harris, Preston Parks

Third Grade

High Honors: Camden Boyer, Jonah Calhoun, Jaclyn Eldred, Zoey Greuel, Willow Grove, Bentley Holland, Joseph Kresin, Emma Pruemer, Charlotte Schutte, Lilly Strehl

Honors: Casen Boyer, Ryker Curry, Blake Hille, Ever Junior, Alessa Long, Sebastian Noffke, Mason Overbeck, Eliza Pruemer, Ava Schultz, Luke Vonderheide, Will Worman

Fourth Grade

High Honors: Emma Brehmer, Bentyn Congenie, Jaxon Estes, Emma Hite, Xoey Hoedebecke, Callie Holland, Jacob Howe, Wren Kinkley, Max Kull, Braxtyn Lebon, Zachary Probst, Adam Pruemer, Johnathan Richter, Abby Smith, Garrett Worman

Honors: Brooklyn Hensley, Karsyn Morris

Fifth Grade

High Honors: Emmalyn Brown, Mila Carroll, Zoey Conder, Kinsley Dunaway, William Eldred, Camille Helmink, Ben Hille, Jackson Hite, Braxton Hoene, Gavin Kowalczyk, Haydyn Lebon, Carson Renner, Weston Spannagel, Olivia Vonderheide

Honors: Dreyden Bartels, Shalynn Bush, Christopher Cuatzozon, Weston Friese, Lorelei McCormick, Isaac Pruemer, Luna Sandberg, Thomas Slifer, Brooklyn Spour, Brody Thompson, Hank Verdeyen

Sixth Grade

High Honors: Ava Harris, Jaelyn Howe, Anderlynn Reynolds, Karly Wetherell, Edie Wittenberg

Honors: Ainslee Antrim, Abbie Brown, Joseph Holland, Isabella Noffke, Rosalyn Reel, Jackie Vonderheide, Brady Wallin

Seventh Grade

High Honors: Shae Conder, Kendra Hayes, Kennedy Kull, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher, Christian Williams

Honors: Noah Pruemer, Claire VonBehrens

Eighth Grade

High Honors: Lucas Davis, Andrew Petzing, Melanie Probst, Tyler Vonderheide

Honors: Claire Holland, Kevin McWhorter, Kolten Stone, Carter Verdeyen

