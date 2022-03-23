Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its third quarter honor roll.
Freshmen
High Honors: Grace Carroll, Rowyn Foreman
Honors: Hunter Braden, Benjamin Bridges, Alaira Friese, Samantha Hayes, Dominick Hensley, Collin Hewing, Brenna Musson, James Porter, Ellie Wittenberg
Honorable Mention: Hayden Bowers, Dennon Stremming, Blayzz Verdeyen, Katelyn VonBehrens
Sophomores
High Honors: Isabelle Gratz, Ella Kinkelaar, Morgan Mathis, Halle Moomaw, Evan Petzing, Clayton Rahn, Jasmine Shafer, Briar Smith, Henry Vonderheide
Honors: Anna Albert, Colten Bridges, Estephani Cuatzozon, Skylar Dandurand, Marisa Daniels, Greyson Foreman, Nathaniel Gracey, Garrett Hoene, Claire McCormick, Serinity Schultz, Gabrielle Vonderheide
Honorable Mention: Connor Manhart, Annabelle Tucker
Juniors
High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Dane Durbin, Amber Goen, Amparo Martinez, Madilyn Rincker, Jack Stremming
Honors: Carter Chaney, Thomas Davis, Abbie Kelly, Samantha Porter, Tanner Price, Serenity Weeden, Tyler Wetherell
Honorable Mention: Jacob Kellum, Austin Wittenberg, Jordan Wittenberg
Seniors
High Honors: Broderick Beals, Isabella Braden, Beau Dasenbrock, Craig Greuel, Natalie Hayes, Louis Heine, Brianna Hewing, Lance Lankow, Kassidy Smith, RaeAnn Smith, Kendall Sparr, Samuel Vonderheide, Gavan Wernsing
Honors: Alexis Agney, Garret Figgins, Jacob Gracey, Colin Kinkelaar, Reagan McCormick, Graci Ogle, Hannah Weaver
Honorable Mention: Peyton Dandurand, Raleigh Harris, Preston Parks
Third Grade
High Honors: Camden Boyer, Jonah Calhoun, Jaclyn Eldred, Zoey Greuel, Willow Grove, Bentley Holland, Joseph Kresin, Emma Pruemer, Charlotte Schutte, Lilly Strehl
Honors: Casen Boyer, Ryker Curry, Blake Hille, Ever Junior, Alessa Long, Sebastian Noffke, Mason Overbeck, Eliza Pruemer, Ava Schultz, Luke Vonderheide, Will Worman
Fourth Grade
High Honors: Emma Brehmer, Bentyn Congenie, Jaxon Estes, Emma Hite, Xoey Hoedebecke, Callie Holland, Jacob Howe, Wren Kinkley, Max Kull, Braxtyn Lebon, Zachary Probst, Adam Pruemer, Johnathan Richter, Abby Smith, Garrett Worman
Honors: Brooklyn Hensley, Karsyn Morris
Fifth Grade
High Honors: Emmalyn Brown, Mila Carroll, Zoey Conder, Kinsley Dunaway, William Eldred, Camille Helmink, Ben Hille, Jackson Hite, Braxton Hoene, Gavin Kowalczyk, Haydyn Lebon, Carson Renner, Weston Spannagel, Olivia Vonderheide
Honors: Dreyden Bartels, Shalynn Bush, Christopher Cuatzozon, Weston Friese, Lorelei McCormick, Isaac Pruemer, Luna Sandberg, Thomas Slifer, Brooklyn Spour, Brody Thompson, Hank Verdeyen
Sixth Grade
High Honors: Ava Harris, Jaelyn Howe, Anderlynn Reynolds, Karly Wetherell, Edie Wittenberg
Honors: Ainslee Antrim, Abbie Brown, Joseph Holland, Isabella Noffke, Rosalyn Reel, Jackie Vonderheide, Brady Wallin
Seventh Grade
High Honors: Shae Conder, Kendra Hayes, Kennedy Kull, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher, Christian Williams
Honors: Noah Pruemer, Claire VonBehrens
Eighth Grade
High Honors: Lucas Davis, Andrew Petzing, Melanie Probst, Tyler Vonderheide
Honors: Claire Holland, Kevin McWhorter, Kolten Stone, Carter Verdeyen
