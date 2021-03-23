Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its third quarter honor roll.

Freshmen

High Honors: Estephani Cuatzozon, Isabelle Gratz, Clayton Rahn, Serinity Schultz, Jasmine Shafer, Briar Smith, Henry Vonderheide

Honors: Anna Albert, Greyson Foreman, Garrett Hoene, Ella Kinkelaar, Morgan Mathis, Halle Moomaw, Evan Petzing, Jesse Smith, Gabrielle Vonderheide

Honorable Mention: Nathaniel Gracey, Claire McCormick

Sophomores

High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Dane Durbin, Amber Goen, Abbie Kelly, Samantha Porter, Madilyn Rincker

Honors: McKenzie Holtz, Jack Stremming, Tyler Wetherell, Austin Wittenberg

Honorable Mention: Thomas Davis, Ava Richards, Serenity Weeden

Juniors

High Honors: Craig Greuel, Natalie Hayes, Lance Lankow, Kendall Sparr, Hannah Weaver

Honors: Broderick Beals, Zachary Cox, Brianna Hewing, Colin Kinkelaar, Preston Parks

Honorable Mention: Isabella Braden, Beau Dasenbrock, Garret Figgins, Kassidy Smith, Samuel Vonderheide, Gavan Wernsing

Seniors

High Honors: Chloe Dasenbrock, Hannah Hayes, Maggie Kelly, Mikala Nichols, Kiefer Reel, Daniel Rieman, Angela Thomas, Austin Vonderheide, Riley Walden

Honors: Dawson Boys, Mariah Caudill, Mariah Hoene, Dean Kaufman, Megan Nichols, Rhegan Riley, Grace Rincker, Trey Sayers, Derek Slifer, Anthony Vonderheide

Honorable Mention: Sierra Cameron, Heidi Caudill, Landen Nichols, Grace Vonderheide

Third Grade

High Honors: Emma Brehmer, Macy Davis, Abby Debolt, Jaxon Estes, Emma Hite, Xoe Hoedebecke, Callie Holland, Jacob Howe, Wren Kinkley, Max Kull, Braxtyn Lebon, Karsyn Morris, Zachary Probst, Adam Probst, Johnathan Richter, Abigail Smith, Garrett Worman

Honors: Bentyn Congenie, Allie Hartke, Brooklyn Hensley, Emma Pugsley

Fourth Grade

High Honors: Emmalyn Brown, Mila Carroll, Zoey Conder, Christopher Cuatzozon, Kinsley Dunaway, Weston Friese, Camille Helmink, Benjamin Hille, Jackson Hite, Gavin Kowalczyk, Wesley Shouse, Weston Spannagel, Brody Thompson

Honors: William Eldred, Haydn Lebon, Lorelei McCormick, Luna Sandberg, Thomas Slifer, Brooklyn Spour, Olivia Vonderheide

Fifth Grade

High Honors: Tyler Debolt, Joe Holland, Jaelyn Howe, Andie Reynolds, Rosalyn Reel, Brady Wallin, Karly Wetherell, Edie Wittenberg

Honors: Abigail Brown, Ava Harris, Leah Long, Isabella Noffke, Audrey Shouse, Jackie Vonderheide

Sixth Grade

High Honors: Kendra Hayes, Kennedy Kull, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher

Honors: Lucas Bierman, Shae Conder, Kynzie Kelly, Grady Spannagel, Claire VonBehrens, Christian Williams

Seventh Grade

High Honors: Lucas Davis, Andrew Petzing, Melanie Probst, Tyler Vonderheide

Honors: Finnian Greenwood, Harrison Helmink, Claire Holland

Eighth Grade

High Honors: Grace Carroll, Hannah Davis, Samantha Hayes, Ellie Wittenberg

Honors: Hunter Braden, Rowyn Foreman, James Porter, Blayzz Verdeyen

Tags

Trending Video