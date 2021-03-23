Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its third quarter honor roll.
Freshmen
High Honors: Estephani Cuatzozon, Isabelle Gratz, Clayton Rahn, Serinity Schultz, Jasmine Shafer, Briar Smith, Henry Vonderheide
Honors: Anna Albert, Greyson Foreman, Garrett Hoene, Ella Kinkelaar, Morgan Mathis, Halle Moomaw, Evan Petzing, Jesse Smith, Gabrielle Vonderheide
Honorable Mention: Nathaniel Gracey, Claire McCormick
Sophomores
High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Dane Durbin, Amber Goen, Abbie Kelly, Samantha Porter, Madilyn Rincker
Honors: McKenzie Holtz, Jack Stremming, Tyler Wetherell, Austin Wittenberg
Honorable Mention: Thomas Davis, Ava Richards, Serenity Weeden
Juniors
High Honors: Craig Greuel, Natalie Hayes, Lance Lankow, Kendall Sparr, Hannah Weaver
Honors: Broderick Beals, Zachary Cox, Brianna Hewing, Colin Kinkelaar, Preston Parks
Honorable Mention: Isabella Braden, Beau Dasenbrock, Garret Figgins, Kassidy Smith, Samuel Vonderheide, Gavan Wernsing
Seniors
High Honors: Chloe Dasenbrock, Hannah Hayes, Maggie Kelly, Mikala Nichols, Kiefer Reel, Daniel Rieman, Angela Thomas, Austin Vonderheide, Riley Walden
Honors: Dawson Boys, Mariah Caudill, Mariah Hoene, Dean Kaufman, Megan Nichols, Rhegan Riley, Grace Rincker, Trey Sayers, Derek Slifer, Anthony Vonderheide
Honorable Mention: Sierra Cameron, Heidi Caudill, Landen Nichols, Grace Vonderheide
Third Grade
High Honors: Emma Brehmer, Macy Davis, Abby Debolt, Jaxon Estes, Emma Hite, Xoe Hoedebecke, Callie Holland, Jacob Howe, Wren Kinkley, Max Kull, Braxtyn Lebon, Karsyn Morris, Zachary Probst, Adam Probst, Johnathan Richter, Abigail Smith, Garrett Worman
Honors: Bentyn Congenie, Allie Hartke, Brooklyn Hensley, Emma Pugsley
Fourth Grade
High Honors: Emmalyn Brown, Mila Carroll, Zoey Conder, Christopher Cuatzozon, Kinsley Dunaway, Weston Friese, Camille Helmink, Benjamin Hille, Jackson Hite, Gavin Kowalczyk, Wesley Shouse, Weston Spannagel, Brody Thompson
Honors: William Eldred, Haydn Lebon, Lorelei McCormick, Luna Sandberg, Thomas Slifer, Brooklyn Spour, Olivia Vonderheide
Fifth Grade
High Honors: Tyler Debolt, Joe Holland, Jaelyn Howe, Andie Reynolds, Rosalyn Reel, Brady Wallin, Karly Wetherell, Edie Wittenberg
Honors: Abigail Brown, Ava Harris, Leah Long, Isabella Noffke, Audrey Shouse, Jackie Vonderheide
Sixth Grade
High Honors: Kendra Hayes, Kennedy Kull, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher
Honors: Lucas Bierman, Shae Conder, Kynzie Kelly, Grady Spannagel, Claire VonBehrens, Christian Williams
Seventh Grade
High Honors: Lucas Davis, Andrew Petzing, Melanie Probst, Tyler Vonderheide
Honors: Finnian Greenwood, Harrison Helmink, Claire Holland
Eighth Grade
High Honors: Grace Carroll, Hannah Davis, Samantha Hayes, Ellie Wittenberg
Honors: Hunter Braden, Rowyn Foreman, James Porter, Blayzz Verdeyen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.